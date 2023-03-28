UAAP double-double machine Rhyle Melencio stays with La Salle for college

MAN AMONG BOYS. La Salle high school forward Rhyle Melencio in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament awarding ceremony.

La Salle Zobel standout Rhyle Melencio chooses to remain with the Green Archers for college, committing to what he considers as his 'dream school'

MANILA, Philippines – As he moves up to De La Salle University, UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball Mythical Team member Rhyle Melencio said the decision is a realization of his dream to play for the Green Archers.

Nixing offers from other schools, Melencio “followed his heart” in choosing to still don the green and white.

“I carry with me the pride of Zobel and I am so happy I fulfilled my dream of staying with La Salle,” said the 19-year-old swingman.

“I will ensure that I will not embarrass La Salle,” he added.

Melencio, the grandson of the late Olympian Rogelio “Tembong” Melencio, and the son of ex-UST cager Richie Melencio, starred for La Salle Zobel in his one-and-done season, where he averaged 17.4 points, 14.9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks.

The Junior Archers, however, were unable to make it to the Final Four, finishing sixth with a 4-10 record.

The 6’4 forward also starred for the Pampanga Delta in the recently concluded 2023 National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals, where he normed 26 markers on 70% shooting inside, and 10 boards a game.

He dropped a 40-point game against Davao in a 94-63 victory in the group phase quarterfinals.

Prior to the tournament, Melencio was ranked seventh in the NBTC 24 list, which ranks the top high school players in the country.

Head coach Topex Robinson is pleased to obtain one of the best young players in the country.

“I was surprised and impressed with the way he grew and improved. His scoring and rebounding show his potential and his dedication to growing into his craft,” said Robinson.

“It was not pure luck because he really did that and that’s the result of his sacrifice for his growth.”

La Salle is looking for a return to the Final Four, as it ended up fifth with a 7-7 record after it lost its fourth-seed playoff against Adamson, 80-76.

La Salle earlier secured the commitments of Lyceum-Cavite’s Matthew Rubico, CEU transferee Henry Agunanne, and Isaiah Phillips, the brother of Green Archer forwards Ben and Mike.

Another key recruit for La Salle is former Mapua high school star Jonnel Policarpio, a 6’5 high-flying Kapampangan. – Rappler.com