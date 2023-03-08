La Salle loads up with Matthew Rubico, Henry Agunanne

The La Salle rebuild continues with new coach Topex Robinson as the Green Archers bring in two solid prospects

MANILA, Philippines –The program that new DLSU Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson continues to build gained positive momentum following their successful recruitment of superb high school baller Matthew Rubico and foreign student-athlete Henry Agunanne.

Rubico, who led the NCAA juniors division’s statistical race for Lyceum-Cavite, confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, March 7, that he committed to join DLSU after news circulated about his decision following his social media posts where he was wearing La Salle gear and attending the Green Archers’ practice.

The 5-foot-11 guard’s choice was hinged on a childhood dream and the chance to learn from Robinson.

“DLSU po pinili ko kasi bata pa lang po ako dream school ko na to. Siyempre, DLSU po alam po natin na magandang school talaga, madami akong matututunan dito sa basketball and siyempre sa buhay din po kasi si coach Topex po yung coach eh,” Rubico told Rappler in an interview.

(I chose DLSU because it’s my dream school ever since I was a kid. Of course, we know DLSU is a good school, I can learn a lot in basketball and in life because of coach Topex.)

“Si coach Topex is also a life coach po (Coach Topex is also a life coach),” Rubico added, pointing out Robinson’s ability to connect with his players.

Such instances is on display in the videos Robinson posts of La Salle’s practices in his YouTube account.

Rubico averaged nearly 22 points to go with 10 rebounds and 7 assists a contest in his final campaign with LPU, which included a 42-point outburst which caught basketball fans’ attention.

The sought-after recruit also considered playing for LPU in the NCAA seniors division but ultimately decided on joining DLSU, providing a sort of homecoming for the former De La Salle-Lipa student.

Eligible for five seasons starting this year, Rubico’s freshman campaign will coincide with the final season of veteran playmaker Evan Nelle, whose tutelage is an important developmental aspect that Rubico looks forward to soaking in.

“Sobrang excited po ako na matuto kay kuya Evan po, kasi alam po natin na magaling talaga siyang mag point guard, magaling po siya magbasa ng laro at magaling po siya pumasa.”

(I’m so excited to learn from Evan because we know he’s a really good point guard, he reads the game well and passes well.)

Rubico will likely play the point in college, which in part would require the ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates but also occasionally calling his own number, given his skills.

With this in mind, Rubico shared that he is currently working on honing his mid-range and three-point shooting abilities.

La Salle has also all but secured the transfer of CEU big man Henry Agunanne, who will serve a one-year residency in 2023 before debuting in his first of three playing years as a Green Archer in Season 87.

The development was confirmed to Rappler by sources from La Salle and CEU, who indicated the only remaining move is to formalize the commitment.

The defensive-minded 6-foot-11 big man will soon join the Green Archers’ practices as he works on refining the fundamentals of his game to properly complement his athletic prowess.

FEU initially checked in on Agunanne’s availability before withdrawing, which left the race down to DLSU and UST.

DLSU is expected to play Bring Nwankwo as its foreign student-athlete in Season 86 later this year. – Rappler.com