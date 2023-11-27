Ateneo nails men’s swimming 8-peat, UP reclaims women’s throne

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Philip Santos crowns himself the MVP as Ateneo extends its reign in UAAP men's swimming, while Quendy Fernandez emerges as the Rookie of the Year-MVP to help UP recapture the women's tiara

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo sustained its dominance in UAAP swimming as it claimed its eighth straight men’s title, while UP ended a seven-year title drought in the women’s division at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Malate on Sunday, November 26.

Philip Santos crowned himself the men’s MVP and steered the Blue Eagles to their ninth men’s crown overall after the team completed an impressive haul of 8 golds, 11 silvers, and 6 bronzes throughout the four-day event.

Ateneo garnered a UAAP record 405 points to clinch the championship in runaway fashion, besting La Salle (329.50), UP (267.50), and UST (209).

“I love my team. And being able to contribute points for the team makes me happy,” said Santos, who amassed 85 points in the individual rankings to repeat as MVP. “I’m also very proud that my other teammates did very well this year because they all worked hard for this”

In women’s action, Quendy Fernandez reigned as Rookie of the Year and MVP as UP reclaimed its place at the top for the first time since 2016.

Fernandez dominated the women’s 50m backstroke final with a time of 29.87 seconds, just two-hundredths of a second shy of the UAAP record she established during the preliminaries, to power the Fighting Maroons to a medal loot of 11 golds, 8 silvers, and 8 bronzes.

“I didn’t expect the outcome to be like this but I’m blessed and I’m thankful,” said Fernandez, who recorded 87 individual points to edge Ateneo’s Mishka Sy (85 points) for the ROY and MVP honors.

“I’m super happy because it has been my dream to compete in the UAAP and represent UP,” added the 18-year-old prodigy out of Puerto Princesa.

UP totaled 433 points to wrest the women’s tiara won last year by La Salle, which finished fourth with just 167 points.

Ateneo placed behind UP with 351 points, while UST wound up at third with 192 points. – Rappler.com