New Ateneo recruit Mason Amos to create ‘matchup problems,’ says Tab Baldwin

VERSATILE. Mason Amos is a 6-foot-7 big man who also has a sweet stroke from outside.

Ateneo secures the commitment of Filipino-Australian big man Mason Amos, who is expected to see action for the Blue Eagles starting UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – While Ateneo continues to dominate the UAAP, it is also gearing up for the future.

The Blue Eagles secured the commitment of Filipino-Australian big man Mason Amos, a six-foot-seven stalwart who is expected to see action for the three-time defending champions starting Season 86 next year.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said Amos, who is set to graduate from his high school in Brisbane at the end of the year, will have five years of eligibility to play for the Blue Eagles.

“Mason gives us that inside-outside presence. He is a big, strong player. He is an aggressive player as many Australians are,” Baldwin said in a press conference on Monday, April 25.

“We love that quality about him and he has the ability to shoot the ball, he can put it down, he rebounds the ball. We’ll turn him into an enthusiastic defender along the way.”

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the 18-year-old Amos as he attended Ateneo high school before returning to Australia a couple of years ago.

A sought-after talent, Amos decided to suit up for the Blue Eagles, feeling it is at Ateneo where he will get better the most under the tutelage of an established coach like Baldwin.

Baldwin is a five-time champion and four-time Coach of the Year in the New Zealand National Basketball League, where Amos’ father used to play.

“I’ve experienced being there in high school, it was a very good experience. I had a lot of other schools offer me, but I felt like Ateneo was the place I would develop the most and I can really excel with education,” he said.

Versatile big

Baldwin said he has “no doubt” that Amos would make an immediate impact in the UAAP.

“I think he is going to create a lot of matchup problems, because if you try to go small, we can stick him inside,” Baldwin said.

“If you try to go big, he has the ability to put the ball on the floor and shoot the ball from the perimeter. He is a confident kid.”

These skills would be key for Amos as he evolves into a small forward on the international level, Baldwin said.

Amos, whose father and mother both have Filipino roots, is eligible to play for Gilas Pilipinas after being included in the Gilas Youth pool for the 2019 FIBA U16 Asian Championship.

“I’ve always wanted to play for the Philippines and represent. It has been one of my goals,” Amos said. “I’m looking forward to playing for them if I get the opportunity.” – Rappler.com