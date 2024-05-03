This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HUSTLE. The UP 3x3 men's basketball team in action in the UAAP.

The UP Maroons miss out on the chance to fight for the 3x3 basketball crown just a day after fielding the solid crew of Francis Lopez, Harold Alarcon, and Chicco Briones

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines will no longer see action for the rest of the UAAP Season 86 men’s 3×3 basketball tournament.

After playing in the opener, the UP Fighting Maroons decided to forfeit their remaining games, citing the lack of manpower.

UP stars Francis Lopez, Harold Alarcon, and Chicco Briones saw action on Thursday, May 2, powering the Maroons to a 21-15 triumph over Ateneo before bowing to Adamson, 22-18.

But on Friday, May 3, the Maroons begged off from competition, noting an injury to the team.

“We regret to inform our fans and supporters that the UP Men’s Basketball Team was not able to field a three-man lineup for today’s (May 3) UAAP Season 86 3×3 Basketball Tournament due to injury,” the Maroons said in a statement.

“FIBA 3×3 rules state that ‘a team shall lose the game by forfeit if at the scheduled starting time of the game the team is not present on the playing court with three players ready to play,’” it added.

“Due to this, the UP Men’s Basketball Team has forfeited its remaining games in the tournament.”

The Maroons were set to play the FEU Tamaraws and the La Salle Green Archers on Friday, the UST Growling Tigers and the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, and the UE Red Warriors on Sunday.

UP’s forfeited games will be recorded as a win for the opposing teams, which will be credited a full 21 points.

The results of the Maroons’ first two games will still be tallied in the team standings. – Rappler.com