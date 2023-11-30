WATCH: NU Pep Squad hungry for UAAP cheerdance dominance

Although entering a new era following the departure of its longtime head coach, the NU Pep Squad remains a force to be reckoned with as it guns for an eighth UAAP cheerdance crown in 10 seasons

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will be on the NU Pep Squad as it looks to extend its dominance in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition.

Although entering a new era following the departure of longtime head coach Ghicka Bernabe, the NU Pep Squad remains a force to be reckoned with after winning seven of the last nine championships.

Another title will pull NU level with the UP Fighting Maroons and the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe for most UAAP crowns.

Can the NU Pep Squad keep its place at the top? – Rappler.com

Reporters: JR Isaga, Delfin Dioquino

Narrator: JC Gotinga

Production specialist: Errol Almario

Producer: Cara Angeline Oliver

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso