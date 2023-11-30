UAAP
UAAP
UAAP Cheerdance

WATCH: NU Pep Squad hungry for UAAP cheerdance dominance

Delfin Dioquino, Rappler.com
WATCH: NU Pep Squad hungry for UAAP cheerdance dominance
Although entering a new era following the departure of its longtime head coach, the NU Pep Squad remains a force to be reckoned with as it guns for an eighth UAAP cheerdance crown in 10 seasons

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will be on the NU Pep Squad as it looks to extend its dominance in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition.

Although entering a new era following the departure of longtime head coach Ghicka Bernabe, the NU Pep Squad remains a force to be reckoned with after winning seven of the last nine championships.

Another title will pull NU level with the UP Fighting Maroons and the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe for most UAAP crowns.

Can the NU Pep Squad keep its place at the top? – Rappler.com

Reporters: JR Isaga, Delfin Dioquino
Narrator: JC Gotinga
Production specialist: Errol Almario
Producer: Cara Angeline Oliver
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso

Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PH collegiate sports