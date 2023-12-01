WATCH: UP Pep Squad out to turn UAAP cheerdance fortunes around

SUMMARY
Catch the UP Pep Squad’s video feature at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 2!
MANILA, Philippines – It has been nearly a decade since the UP Pep Squad cracked the podium in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition.
Tied for most UAAP cheerdance crowns with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe with eight, the UP Pep Squad finished sixth in each of the last five editions.
But UP holds on to the hope that it can turn its fortunes around in Season 86, with aspirations of cracking the top three for the first time since 2015.
Determined to give back to its fans for their support even through the hard times, the UP Pep Squad wants to deliver a performance to remember. – Rappler.com
Reporter: Delfin Dioquino
Narrator: JC Gotinga
Videographer: Errol Almario
Video Editor: Emerald Hidalgo
Producer: Cara Angeline Oliver
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso
