UAAP
UAAP
UAAP Cheerdance

WATCH: UP Pep Squad out to turn UAAP cheerdance fortunes around

Delfin Dioquino, Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WATCH: UP Pep Squad out to turn UAAP cheerdance fortunes around
Tied for most UAAP cheerdance crowns, the UP Pep Squad aims to regain lost glory after a string of disappointing finishes

Catch the UP Pep Squad’s video feature at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 2!

MANILA, Philippines – It has been nearly a decade since the UP Pep Squad cracked the podium in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition.

Tied for most UAAP cheerdance crowns with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe with eight, the UP Pep Squad finished sixth in each of the last five editions.

But UP holds on to the hope that it can turn its fortunes around in Season 86, with aspirations of cracking the top three for the first time since 2015.

Determined to give back to its fans for their support even through the hard times, the UP Pep Squad wants to deliver a performance to remember. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Delfin Dioquino
Narrator: JC Gotinga
Videographer: Errol Almario
Video Editor: Emerald Hidalgo
Producer: Cara Angeline Oliver
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PH collegiate sports

UP Pep Squad