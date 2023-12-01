WATCH: UP Pep Squad out to turn UAAP cheerdance fortunes around

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tied for most UAAP cheerdance crowns, the UP Pep Squad aims to regain lost glory after a string of disappointing finishes

Catch the UP Pep Squad’s video feature at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 2!

MANILA, Philippines – It has been nearly a decade since the UP Pep Squad cracked the podium in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition.

Tied for most UAAP cheerdance crowns with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe with eight, the UP Pep Squad finished sixth in each of the last five editions.

But UP holds on to the hope that it can turn its fortunes around in Season 86, with aspirations of cracking the top three for the first time since 2015.

Determined to give back to its fans for their support even through the hard times, the UP Pep Squad wants to deliver a performance to remember. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Delfin Dioquino

Narrator: JC Gotinga

Videographer: Errol Almario

Video Editor: Emerald Hidalgo

Producer: Cara Angeline Oliver

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso