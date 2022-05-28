NU repulses Ateneo for 9-0 start; Adamson sweeps UE

UNBEATEN. Alyssa Solomon and NU keep their perfect record intact in UAAP Season 84.

NU rebounds from a first-set loss against defending champion Ateneo to stay spotless and improve to a perfect 9-0 in UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – Not even a slow start could prevent mighty NU from extending its unbeaten start in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs stayed spotless and improved to a perfect 9-0 after hacking out an 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 28.

Mhicaela Belen churned out 19 points off 17 attacks and 2 blocks as NU recovered from error-strewn showing in the opening set to inch closer to a Final Four berth.

The Lady Bulldogs hardly looked like the same team that authored a resounding sweep of the La Salle Lady Spikers two days prior after failing to contain Vanie Gandler and the Blue Eagles in the first set.

But NU slowly found its groove, with top hitters Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Cess Robles benefitting from the 22 excellent sets delivered by Camille Lamina, who also added 4 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ victory.

Robles churned out 16 points, while Solomon put up 14 points as NU sent Ateneo crashing back to earth after the defending champions won four of their last five games to offset a 0-3 start.

Ivy Lacsina and Sheena Toring made their presence felt for the Lady Bulldogs with 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Gandler submitted 19 points to lead the Blue Eagles, who dropped to 4-5.

Earlier, Adamson got back on track and rebounded from its five-set collapse against the UST Golden Tigresses after a swift 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 win over UE.

Trisha Genesis chalked up 13 points and received sufficient help from May Ann Nuique and Kate Santiago as the Lady Falcons hiked their record to 5-4.

Nuique and Santiago tallied 9 points apiece in the sweep that sent the winless Lady Warriors crashing to their ninth straight loss. – Rappler.com