UST exacts revenge vs UP to stretch win streak; La Salle gets back on track

Eya Laure and UST notch their fourth straight win in UAAP Season 84 as they redeem themselves from their first-round loss to UP

MANILA, Philippines – UST has developed a penchant for come-from-behind wins in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament.

Eya Laure and the Golden Tigresses notched their fourth straight victory after a 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23 win over the UP Fighting Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 28.

Laure churned out 25 points off 24 attacks as UST completed an inspired comeback in the third set on the way to raising its record to 7-2 and tightening its hold of the second seed.

Storming back from a two-set deficit in a gutsy five-set triumph over the Adamson Soaring Falcons two days ago, the Tigresses displayed the same steely resolve against the Fighting Maroons in the pivotal third set.

UP built a commanding 24-21 advantage in the third frame to move on the verge of a 2-1 set lead, but Laure sparked a superb 5-0 blitz that put UST on the front seat.

A Laure drop and blocks from KC Galdones and Camille Victoria knotted the score at 24-24 before the Fighting Maroons shot themselves on the foot with back-to-back errors as the Tigresses stole the set.

The complete reversal almost happened to UST in the fourth set when UP saved 4 match points – with Laure committing 3 straight attacking errors – to pull within a whisker, 23-24.

But Laure finally got the job done by powering a crosscourt hit as the Tigresses redeemed themselves from their first-round loss to the Fighting Maroons.

Ysa Jimenez backstopped Laure with 10 points, while Victoria and Ypril Tapia churned out 9 and 8 points, respectively.

While Laure and company did most of the heavy lifting on offense, libero Janel Delerio held the fort for UST on defense with 23 excellent receptions.

Jewel Encarnacion led the way with 18 points for UP, which absorbed its fifth loss in six games and slid to 4-5.

In the final match of the day, La Salle bucked a lethargic start to return to its winning ways after a 25-23, 25-13, 25-14 thrashing of struggling FEU.

Thea Gagate and Alleiah Malaluan both scored in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively, as the Lady Spikers bounced back from their straight-sets loss to unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs.

La Salle, which stayed at third place with a 6-3 card, trailed 13-20 in the opening salvo before it unloaded a blistering 12-3 run to seize a 1-0 set lead.

The Lady Tamaraws then fell apart in the next two sets as they slumped to their sixth straight loss and eighth overall in nine games.

Shiela Kiseo put up 7 points in the loss. – Rappler.com