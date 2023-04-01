Adamson stays soaring, sweeps Ateneo series for 1st time in 14 years

The soaring Adamson Lady Falcons stay in solo second place in UAAP women's volleyball after a series sweep of the Ateneo Blue Eagles – their first since Season 71 back in 2009

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons stayed in the hunt for a top two finish in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after a tight sweep of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24, at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, April 1.

With the win that propelled them to a 7-2 record, the second-ranked Lady Falcons swept their elimination round series against the Blue Eagles for the first time since Season 71 back in 2009.

Leading that victorious charge are star spikers Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu, who topscored with 18 and 17 points, respectively, while captain Louie Romero tallied 18 excellent sets.

Up two sets to none after a second-set rout, Adamson looked headed for an easy win as Santiago hammered down a crosscourt kill for the 22-16 lead late in the third.

However, Ateneo backup setter Bea Lomocso had other plans, scoring 3 of her 4 points off well-placed aces in a desperate 5-0 rally to get within one, 21-22.

Although the Eagles momentarily saved the game after a successful in/out challenge on what would have been Faith Nisperos’ last attack, Tubu and Lucille Almonte nonetheless wasted no time putting the game away off back-to-back kills to seal the set and the win.

“We just need to do our jobs. We have to win games to qualify for the top four. We just really have to pass through teams like that… UST, Ateneo. It’s a good thing that the play of the team is okay,” said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee in Filipino.

Nisperos paced another tough loss with 17 points off 16 attacks as Ateneo sank to a 3-6 slate. Vanie Gandler scored 10 as the Eagles only recoreded 6 excellent sets off 116 attempts.

Adamson returns after the Holy Week break with a huge matchup with the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, April 12, 3 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. Ateneo, on the other hand, aims for a season sweep of a UP Fighting Maroons side on the brink of elimination earlier at 12 pm. – Rappler.com