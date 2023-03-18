UST overpowers UE after first-set meltdown

BACK IN FORM. Eya Laure and the UST Tigresses celebrate a winning play.

Eya Laure helps UST set things right as the Golden Tigresses rally against the UE Lady Warriors after blowing a double-digit advantage in the first set

MANILA, Philippines – UST blew a huge lead in the first set but rediscovered their dominant ways just in time to hack out a 30-32, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 triumph over UE in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Saturday, March 18.

Eya Laure fired 18 points built on 14 attacks, 3 blocks, and an ace as the Golden Tigresses rallied after an extended first set where they inexplicably threw away a 17-6 advantage.

“We needed to correct our unforced errors and sloppy play,” said UST coach Kungfu Reyes in Filipino. “We made sure to correct them because we were not setting the tempo of the game.”

Regina Jurado added 13 points, while Milena Alessandrini and Imee Hernandez contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, as UST wrapped up its first-round campaign with a 5-2 record.

The match looked headed to an early blowout as the Tigresses zoomed to a 17-6 lead, with Reyes utilizing most of his bench players.

However, UE fought back and eventually won the extended set off back-to-back hits by KC Cepada, 32-30.

Reyes then stuck with his starters in the second set, leveling the game at one set apiece, 25-18.

Alessandrini’s steady service line performance powered UST’s 6 straight points in the fourth set, leading to a blowout closer, 25-14.

Libero Bernadett Pepito also shone on the defensive end with 18 excellent receptions and 14 digs.

The Lady Warriors stumbled to their seventh straight defeat.

Ja Lana paced UE with 13 points, while former UST Junior Tigresses Cepada and Van Bangayan had 12 and 11 points, respectively, with the latter also making 13 receptions and 11 digs. – Rappler.com