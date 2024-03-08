Embattled UE volleyball regroups, adds Japanese deputy, player to coaching staff 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A UE Lady Warriors squad reeling from the season-long suspension of coach Jerry Yee beefs up its coaching staff with the addition of Kurashiki Ablaze deputy Shota Sato and spiker Asaka Tamaru

MANILA, Philippines – University of the East looks to move on from the controversial suspension of women’s volleyball coach Jerry Yee by beefing up its coaching staff.

The Lady Warriors tapped Kurashiki Ablaze assistant coach Shota Sato as consultant and opposite spiker Asaka Tamaru as deputy, the team announced on Friday, March 8.

“With coach Jerry temporarily away, they take the reins, and the players are excited,” said UE team manager Jared Lao. “As the saying goes, ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over,’ and under their leadership, we’re ready for the journey ahead.”

The UAAP slapped Yee with a season-long suspension spanning three months for “conduct violative of the purposes” of the league, allegedly stemming from a contract dispute involving his former employer Adamson.

Yee maintained there was “no ethical breach” in his decision to move to UE, adding that the suspension was “uncalled for and there was no due process.”

Sato served as assistant coach for Kurashiki Ablaze, the Japanese team that dominated the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference under mentor Hideo Suzuki.

Tamaru also impressed in her PVL stint, winning the First Best Opposite Spiker in the same conference.

REINFORCEMENTS. UE coach Jerry Yee (third from left) with (from left) Kurashiki Ablaze coach Hideo Suzuki, UE deputy Obet Vital, and new UE consultant Shota Sato.

The Lady Warriors’ coaching staff of Obet Vital, Stephanie Cholico, Allan Mendoza, Ludio Dulce, Gregory Ericta, John Paul Martires, and Jelai Gajero welcomed Sato and Tamaru’s addition to the squad.

Sato and Tamaru, who arrived in the Philippines on Thursday, March 7, will make their coaching debuts on Sunday, March 10, when the UE Lady Warriors battle National University Lady Bulldogs at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Warriors, even with super rookie Casiey Dongallo, stand near-bottom with a 1-4 record. – Rappler.com