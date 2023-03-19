LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 19

Adamson puts its white-hot streak on the line against unbeaten La Salle, while Ateneo seeks a long-overdue end to its four-game skid against underdog UP

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament makes its last stop at FilOil EcoOil Centre for the first round with another pair of important matchups to end the weekend.

La Salle (5-0) vs Adamson (4-1)

The La Salle Lady Spikers stake their undefeated record at 11 am against the red-hot Adamson Lady Falcons, the newest powerhouse on the block carrying a three-game winning streak.

As recovering sophomore spiker Leiah Malaluan continues to get her game legs under her, La Salle for the meantime will lean on a rock-solid core of super rookie Angel Canino, twin towers Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma, and do-it-all veteran Jolina dela Cruz.

Adamson, on the other hand, will ride the hot hands of another super rookie in Trisha Tubu, while the likes of Louie Romero and Kate Santiago provide ample veteran support in the face of the Lady Falcons’ toughest challenge to date.

Ateneo (1-5) vs UP (1-4)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles seek a long-overdue end to their four-game losing skid at 3 pm in a Battle of Katipunan against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Amid a rotation constantly in flux, old reliables like Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, and Lyann de Guzman will continue to be the Eagles’ bedrock as heavily scrutinized head coach Oliver Almadro continues his quest to find the team’s most fluid combinations.

Meanwhile, retooling UP is expected to play without pressure as the clear underdog, no matter what its foe’s record says. Standouts like Aly Bertolano and Nina Ytang will surely be salivating at the idea to be one full game ahead of the Eagles – a team perceived in the preseason as a Final Four contender.

– Rappler.com