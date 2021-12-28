WATCH: Top 5 Filipino performances in ONE Championship

AND STILL. Joshua Pacio defends his ONE strawweight title with a stoppage win over Yosuke Saruta in the final fight of their trilogy.

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no shortage of memorable performances in ONE Championship this year, courtesy of fighters from the Philippines.

From convincing trilogy-ending bouts to smashing debuts, the representatives from the archipelago had some of the most impressive outings in 2021.

As we prepare for more action in 2022, let’s revisit the Filipinos’ best performances.

5. Jeremy Miado vs Miao Li Tao 2

During their second encounter, Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado continued his mastery over Miao Li Tao. After knocking out the Chinese man with a flying knee in their first showdown, the Bangkok-based athlete unleashed his striking to score a technical knockout victory in their rematch.

The 28-year-old Filipino improved after joining Marrok Force by showing more confidence in his ground game and being more accurate with his stand-up punches.

Things are looking bright for Miado if he continues to improve after getting the better of Miao again.

4. Lito Adiwang vs Hexigetu

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang’s performance against ”The Wolf of the Grasslands” Hexigetu still deserves a mention, even if it’s the only match that went the distance.

Hexigetu had no answers as the two-time Philippine wushu champion dominated him on their feet and repelled every attempt from the Chinese athlete to bring the contest to the canvas.

The Inner Mongolia native was lucky to survive three rounds against Adiwang, who threw every conceivable strike at him.

Even three unintentional low blows couldn’t stop the 28-year-old from securing his second win of the year in dominating fashion.

3. Jenelyn Olsim vs Maira Mazar

Jenelyn Olsim quickly turned heads when she forced fifth-ranked strawweight contender Maira Mazar to tap out.

The clash between the quintessential striker and grappler turned into a lopsided beatdown as the 25-year-old Filipina stamped her dominance in both the stand-up and ground games.

Jerry Olsim’s younger sister ended her impressive debut by scoring a submission victory against the American via a power guillotine choke.

That performance by the Muay Thai specialist put the rest of her weight class on notice.

2. Jhanlo Sangiao vs Paul Limihi

Team Lakay’s younger fighters had commendable debuts in 2021, but none was more impressive than second-generation fighter Jhanlo Mark “The Machine” Sangiao.

Sangiao needed less than a round to dispatch veteran Paul “The Great King” Lumihi, proving that he deserved the hype about his much-awaited entry in The Home Of Martial Arts.

The 19-year-old peppered the Indonesian with blows before finishing him off with a rear-naked choke just three minutes into the match.

1. Joshua Pacio vs Yosuke Saruta 3

There’s no question that ONE strawweight world champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio deserves to top this list.

Fears of ring rust saddled Pacio as his campaign took a halt after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier in 2021.

He shook off those worries when he got in the ring with Yosuke “The Ninja” Saruta. “The Passion” stalked the Japanese man and took advantage of an opening in the first round.

Pacio popped Saruta with an overhand right counter and unleashed a flurry of punches to get a TKO victory. – Rappler.com