Akari sparks bright future, lands national team coach Souza de Brito for PVL debut

Debuting PVL franchise Akari lands Philippine women's volleyball national team consultant Jorge Souza de Brito in preparation for its Reinforced Conference entry

MANILA, Philippines – The Akari Chargers are off to a great start in their first foray into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after appointing Philippine women’s volleyball team consultant Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as head coach on Thursday, June 30.

The Brazilian tactician most recently led the national team at the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) International Challenge and the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Before plying his craft on Philippine shores, Souza de Brito also coached in Turkey, Japan, South Korea, and his home country Brazil.

As a player, the 55-year-old rose to fame as a member of the 1992 Brazilian national team that brought home the coveted gold medal from the Barcelona Olympics.

Souza de Brito will make his PVL debut along with the standalone Akari team at the Reinforced Conference later this year after the Invitational Conference.

A longtime backer of the Adamson Soaring Falcons collegiate program, Akari is now forming its own women’s volleyball team with Mozzy Ravena leading the recruitment process as team manager.

– Rappler.com