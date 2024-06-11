Alas Pilipinas targets Galanza, Carlos, Madayag, and more for stronger pool

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SMILE. Jema Galanza in action for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

'Every time we get more talented players, it is better for us,' says Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge de Brito as he looks to reinforce the national team with a bunch of household names

MANILA, Philippines – Riding on the wave of momentum created by their historic AVC Challenge Cup campaign, Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito is eyeing more players to be added to the national team pool.

Aside from Creamline’s Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos, De Brito is considering the inclusion of Mars Alba and Maddie Madayag from Choco Mucho.

He is also targeting Nxled’s Ivy Lacsina, NU’s dynamic duo of Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, as well as St. Benilde star Gayle Pascual.

Another playmaker being considered, according to the Brazilian tactician, is FEU’s Tin Ubaldo.

“[One] can always think about them developing themselves and every time one does that, you always have a chance in the national team,” De Brito said in an interview on Tuesday, June 11.

“It is important to know that if you’re doing good, the door is open… It’s always been like this, I’m happy because we all have these options,” he added.

Led by skipper Jia de Guzman and UAAP Season 85 MVP Angel Canino, Alas Pilipinas soared to a bronze finish in the recently concluded AVC Challenge Cup hosted by the Philippines in May.

The team then dropped a close exhibition match against South Korean club team Powerful Daegu in a five-set affair, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 8-15, last June 7.

Up next for the national team is the FIVB Challenger Cup for Women, also to be held in Manila from July 4 to 7, where a spot in the prestigious Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is on the line.

The AVC roster will be intact, according to De Brito, as the team plots its next steps in improving on its 55th spot in the women’s world ranking.

“Philippine volleyball is much more than the [current pool of] players,” said De Brito.

“But also, I told [the players] already that we’re going to add some good players also because every time we get more talented players, it is better for us.”

“The competition is always good. So, we’re trying to bring the other guys and at the same time, to keep the same core.”

De Brito, who has coached Alas since 2021, is expected to extend his stay through the 2025 Southeast Asian Games as he and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation are set to ink an extension on Tuesday. – Rappler.com