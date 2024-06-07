New lease: Jorge de Brito retains Alas women coaching post until 2025 SEA Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ONE MORE ROUND. Alas Pilipinas women's team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito reacts in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup

Riding a wave of recovering reputation backed by tangible, historic results, Alas Pilipinas women's team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito secures a yearlong contract extension from the PNVF

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito is finally set to ink a contract extension, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced on Friday, June 7, days after a historic finish in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup.

After initially expressing desire to retain the services of the 1992 men’s volleyball Olympic gold medalist, the federation set in motion its final decision Friday afternoon in South Korea, moments after Alas Pilipinas dropped a thrilling five-set friendly match against Powerful Daegu.

“After careful thoughts, consideration, and consultation with the PNVF board, I would like to officially announce that we would like to retain Coach Jorge until the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games 2025,” PNVF president Tats Suzara said in a statement.

Thailand is hosting the 33rd SEA Games from December 7 to 19, 2025.

A source says that the contract signing will happen very soon, either in Korea or upon returning to the Philippines.

Prior to the AVC Challenge Cup, public opinion has been mixed to negative regarding De Brito, largely due to a lack of international success since taking over the women’s national team post in 2021 and similarly middling fortunes in his one-year stint with the PVL’s Akari Chargers from 2022 to 2023.

The 57-year-old’s reception, however, gradually improved as the newly named Alas won five of its six games in the weeklong Challenge Cup, culminating in the country’s first-ever podium finish in any tournament on the continental level.

“There are so many events up ahead for Alas Pilipinas so let’s continue supporting the team and the program,” added Suzara, who also decided to keep the team’s star-studded core led by Jia de Guzman, Angel Canino, Eya Laure, Sisi Rondina, and Dawn Macandili-Catindig.

Prior to the PNVF’s intervention, De Brito’s three-year contract under the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Empowerment Program was supposed to expire on June 30, with an Italy-based mentor reportedly set as a replacement. – Rappler.com