Schedule, results, standings: 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Men

MANILA, Philippines – Following a historic Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup bronze-medal win by the Alas Pilipinas women’s team, it is the men’s turn to show what they have on foreign soil as the men’s tournament begins in Isa Town, Bahrain this June 2 to 9 (June 2 to 10, Manila time).
Divided into four pools, 12 of Asia’s best teams will clash round-robin style within their own divisions first before the pool leaders advance to the knockout playoffs, eventually culminating in the gold medal match that awards a seat to the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup in Linyi, China this July 4 to 7.
To advance further in the four-pool Challenge Cup, teams must not fall any lower than second place in their respective groups, as the last-place squads of each pool will only be relegated to the 9th to 12th-place classifications.
Meanwhile, the top two teams of Pool A will clash with the top squads of Pool C, and the best two of Pool B will battle Pool D’s lead pair in the round-robin quarterfinals.
The top four then make up the knockout semifinals, before the last two teams battle for the Challenger Cup berth. However, if Challenger Cup host China makes it to the final two, then its gold-medal match foe automatically gets a Challenger Cup seat as well, regardless of the KO final’s result.
Here is the latest schedule of the continental tournament, with results and standings to follow as the matches get underway.
SCHEDULE
(all times Manila time)
POOL A
- June 3, Monday, 12:30 am – Philippines vs China
- June 4, Tuesday, 12:30 am – Philippines vs Bahrain
- June 5, Wednesday, 12:30 am – China vs Bahrain
POOL B
- June 2, Sunday, 4:30 pm – Pakistan vs Kazakhstan
- June 3, Monday, 7 pm – Thailand vs Pakistan
- June 4, Tuesday, 4:30 pm – Kazakhstan vs Thailand
POOL C
- June 2, Sunday, 9:30 pm – South Korea vs Indonesia
- June 3, Monday, 9:30 pm – Qatar vs South Korea
- June 4, Tuesday, 7 pm – Indonesia vs Qatar
POOL D
- June 2, Sunday, 7 pm – Australia vs Chinese Taipei
- June 3, Monday, 4:30 pm – Vietnam vs Australia
- June 4, Tuesday, 9:30 pm – Chinese Taipei vs Vietnam
STANDINGS
POOL A
- Philippines :: 0-0
- Bahrain :: 0-0
- China :: 0-0
POOL B
- Kazakhstan :: 0-0
- Pakistan :: 0-0
- Thailand :: 0-0
POOL C
- Indonesia :: 0-0
- Qatar :: 0-0
- South Korea :: 0-0
POOL D
- Australia :: 0-0
- Chinese Taipei :: 0-0
- Vietnam :: 0-0
POOL E (QUARTERFINALS)
- A1 (TBD)
- A2 (TBD)
- C1 (TBD)
- C2 (TBD)
POOL F (QUARTERFINALS)
- B1 (TBD)
- B2 (TBD)
- D1 (TBD)
- D2 (TBD)
