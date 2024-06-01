Schedule, results, standings: 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Men

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Check out the results, standings, and Manila-time schedule of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Men in Bahrain

MANILA, Philippines – Following a historic Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup bronze-medal win by the Alas Pilipinas women’s team, it is the men’s turn to show what they have on foreign soil as the men’s tournament begins in Isa Town, Bahrain this June 2 to 9 (June 2 to 10, Manila time).

Divided into four pools, 12 of Asia’s best teams will clash round-robin style within their own divisions first before the pool leaders advance to the knockout playoffs, eventually culminating in the gold medal match that awards a seat to the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup in Linyi, China this July 4 to 7.

To advance further in the four-pool Challenge Cup, teams must not fall any lower than second place in their respective groups, as the last-place squads of each pool will only be relegated to the 9th to 12th-place classifications.

Meanwhile, the top two teams of Pool A will clash with the top squads of Pool C, and the best two of Pool B will battle Pool D’s lead pair in the round-robin quarterfinals.

The top four then make up the knockout semifinals, before the last two teams battle for the Challenger Cup berth. However, if Challenger Cup host China makes it to the final two, then its gold-medal match foe automatically gets a Challenger Cup seat as well, regardless of the KO final’s result.

Here is the latest schedule of the continental tournament, with results and standings to follow as the matches get underway.

SCHEDULE

(all times Manila time)

POOL A

June 3, Monday, 12:30 am – Philippines vs China

June 4, Tuesday, 12:30 am – Philippines vs Bahrain

June 5, Wednesday, 12:30 am – China vs Bahrain

POOL B

June 2, Sunday, 4:30 pm – Pakistan vs Kazakhstan

June 3, Monday, 7 pm – Thailand vs Pakistan

June 4, Tuesday, 4:30 pm – Kazakhstan vs Thailand

POOL C

June 2, Sunday, 9:30 pm – South Korea vs Indonesia

June 3, Monday, 9:30 pm – Qatar vs South Korea

June 4, Tuesday, 7 pm – Indonesia vs Qatar

POOL D

June 2, Sunday, 7 pm – Australia vs Chinese Taipei

June 3, Monday, 4:30 pm – Vietnam vs Australia

June 4, Tuesday, 9:30 pm – Chinese Taipei vs Vietnam

STANDINGS

POOL A

Philippines :: 0-0

Bahrain :: 0-0

China :: 0-0

POOL B

Kazakhstan :: 0-0

Pakistan :: 0-0

Thailand :: 0-0

POOL C

Indonesia :: 0-0

Qatar :: 0-0

South Korea :: 0-0

POOL D

Australia :: 0-0

Chinese Taipei :: 0-0

Vietnam :: 0-0

POOL E (QUARTERFINALS)

A1 (TBD)

A2 (TBD)

C1 (TBD)

C2 (TBD)

POOL F (QUARTERFINALS)

B1 (TBD)

B2 (TBD)

D1 (TBD)

D2 (TBD)

– Rappler.com