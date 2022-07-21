Choco Mucho roster thins out further as Aduke Ogunsanya suffers ACL tear

BIG BLOW. Aduke Ogunsanya suffers what turns out to be a right ACL tear in Choco Mucho's eventual loss against Army Black Mamba.

Choco Mucho seemingly cannot catch a healthy break in the Premier Volleyball League as middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya suffers an injury to join five other Flying Titans out of commission

MANILA, Philippines – Injuries continue to pester the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya suffered a right ACL tear during their eventual four-set loss against Army Black Mamba last Tuesday, July 19, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The team confirmed the unfortunate development on social media two days later on Thursday.

“Management will ensure Aduke gets the best possible medical care for her to come back stronger in due time,” the statement read. “Let’s keep Duke in our prayers, and send her our love and well wishes.”

Titan Update!



Here's the official statement regarding Aduke Ogunsanya's injury.



Get well soon, Aduke! We wish for your speedy recovery. Rest well and we'll wait for your comeback!#ChocoMucho #CMFT #TitanUpdate pic.twitter.com/2QRFFQusbh — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) July 21, 2022

Ogunsanya suffered the injury late in third set against the Lady Troopers as she inadvertently stepped on her teammate Caitlyn Viray’s left foot and immediately crumpled to the ground in obvious pain.

The former La Salle standout was unable to put any weight on her right leg and had to be escorted off the court by medical staff from both Choco Mucho and Army Black Mamba.

Ogunsanya’s injury further complicates the Flying Titans’ Invitationals campaign as not only do they have a losing 1-2 record, but they also lost four other players, including top stars Kat Tolentino and Des Cheng, to undisclosed reasons prior to their match against the Lady Troopers.

On top of this, Choco Mucho still doesn’t have its top middle blocker Maddie Madayag, who also tore her ACL back in the 2021 Open Conference bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Titans now limp to their highly anticipated sister team showdown against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Saturday, July 23, 5:30 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena with a max possible total of six players out of commission. – Rappler.com