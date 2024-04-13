Team standings: 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Spikers’ Turf Open Conference

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Hard-hitting volleyball continues at the professional and semi-pro levels as the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference approaches its home stretch, while the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference gets the ball rolling!
Here are the team standings of both leagues:
2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference
Wins-Losses (Points)
- Choco Mucho Flying Titans :: 7-1 (21)
- PLDT High Speed Hitters :: 7-1 (20)
- Petro Gazz Angels :: 6-2 (19)
- Creamline Cool Smashers :: 6-2 (18)
- Chery Tiggo Crossovers :: 6-2 (17)
- Cignal HD Spikers :: 5-3 (16)
- Akari Chargers :: 4-5 (12)
- x Nxled Chameleons :: 3-5 (8)
- x Galeries Tower Highrisers :: 3-6 (8)
- x Farm Fresh Foxies :: 2-7 (7)
- x Capital1 Solar Spikers :: 1-8 (4)
- x Strong Group Athletics :: 0-8 (0)
* – Semifinals
x – Eliminated
2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference
Wins-Losses (Points)
- Criss Cross King Crunchers :: 4-0 (12)
- Cignal HD Spikers :: 4-0 (12)
- D’Navigators :: 4-1 (12)
- PGJC-Navy Sealions :: 4-1 (11)
- Savouge Aesthetics Spin Doctors :: 1-3 (4)
- VNS-Nasty Griffins :: 1-3 (4)
- Maverick Hard Hitters :: 1-3 (3)
- Philippine Air Force Airmen :: 1-3 (3)
- RichMarc Sports 3B Elite Spikers :: 0-5 (0)
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.