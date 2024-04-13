Volleyball
Team standings: 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Spikers’ Turf Open Conference

Check out the updated team standings of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference and 2024 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Hard-hitting volleyball continues at the professional and semi-pro levels as the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference approaches its home stretch, while the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference gets the ball rolling!

Here are the team standings of both leagues:

2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

Wins-Losses (Points)

  1. Choco Mucho Flying Titans :: 7-1 (21)
  2. PLDT High Speed Hitters :: 7-1 (20)
  3. Petro Gazz Angels :: 6-2 (19)
  4. Creamline Cool Smashers :: 6-2 (18)
  5. Chery Tiggo Crossovers :: 6-2 (17)
  6. Cignal HD Spikers :: 5-3 (16)
  7. Akari Chargers :: 4-5 (12)
  8. x Nxled Chameleons :: 3-5 (8)
  9. x Galeries Tower Highrisers :: 3-6 (8)
  10. x Farm Fresh Foxies :: 2-7 (7)
  11. x Capital1 Solar Spikers :: 1-8 (4)
  12. x Strong Group Athletics :: 0-8 (0)

* – Semifinals
x – Eliminated

2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference

Wins-Losses (Points)

  1. Criss Cross King Crunchers :: 4-0 (12)
  2. Cignal HD Spikers :: 4-0 (12)
  3. D’Navigators :: 4-1 (12)
  4. PGJC-Navy Sealions :: 4-1 (11)
  5. Savouge Aesthetics Spin Doctors :: 1-3 (4)
  6. VNS-Nasty Griffins :: 1-3 (4)
  7. Maverick Hard Hitters :: 1-3 (3)
  8. Philippine Air Force Airmen :: 1-3 (3)
  9. RichMarc Sports 3B Elite Spikers :: 0-5 (0)

