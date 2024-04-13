Team standings: 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Spikers’ Turf Open Conference

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BATTLE-TESTED. Creamline stars Alyssa Valdez (2) and Jema Galanza (23) at the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference

Check out the updated team standings of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference and 2024 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Hard-hitting volleyball continues at the professional and semi-pro levels as the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference approaches its home stretch, while the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference gets the ball rolling!

Here are the team standings of both leagues:

2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

Wins-Losses (Points)

Choco Mucho Flying Titans :: 7-1 (21) PLDT High Speed Hitters :: 7-1 (20) Petro Gazz Angels :: 6-2 (19) Creamline Cool Smashers :: 6-2 (18) Chery Tiggo Crossovers :: 6-2 (17) Cignal HD Spikers :: 5-3 (16) Akari Chargers :: 4-5 (12) x Nxled Chameleons :: 3-5 (8) x Galeries Tower Highrisers :: 3-6 (8) x Farm Fresh Foxies :: 2-7 (7) x Capital1 Solar Spikers :: 1-8 (4) x Strong Group Athletics :: 0-8 (0)

* – Semifinals

x – Eliminated

2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference

Wins-Losses (Points)

Criss Cross King Crunchers :: 4-0 (12) Cignal HD Spikers :: 4-0 (12) D’Navigators :: 4-1 (12) PGJC-Navy Sealions :: 4-1 (11) Savouge Aesthetics Spin Doctors :: 1-3 (4) VNS-Nasty Griffins :: 1-3 (4) Maverick Hard Hitters :: 1-3 (3) Philippine Air Force Airmen :: 1-3 (3) RichMarc Sports 3B Elite Spikers :: 0-5 (0)

