‘Nakakakilig:’ Inspired Jia Morado-De Guzman steers Creamline after jersey name change

NEW NAME, SAME SUPERSTAR. Jia Morado-De Guzman carries her husband's name for the first time as a volleyball player

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers retained a largely intact roster for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

However, there was still one new name that stood out differently during warmups of the team’s first game at the Paco Arena: De Guzman.

Of course, that was none other than superstar setter Jia Morado-De Guzman, who opted to drop her Morado name completely, and just go with the name of her husband Miguel.

Already in high spirits after her team’s dominant three-set sweep, the newly married Creamline stalwart gushed even more when asked about the name change.

“Siyempre, nakakakilig!” De Guzman said in between laughs after churning out a game-high 22 excellent sets. “Nakakapanibago pa rin na ‘yun na ‘yung tinatawag na pangalan, pero happy rin.”

(Of course, it made me giddy! I haven’t gotten used to my name being called out, but I’m happy nonetheless.)

Turning serious about the game, she expressed her satisfaction with how her teammates, mainly Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez, and Jema Galanza, responded to her playmaking efforts.

“We’re happy with our output. Of course, we want to improve more on our communication, and our small errors that we can remove from our plays,” she said.

The Cool Smashers indeed still have some things to work on after they saw a 10-point third set lead vanish to just one after a late PLDT fightback.

Nevertheless, Carlos and the rest of Creamline snapped out of their funk to seal the deal, and now look to build on their momentum with a win against the BaliPure Water Defenders on Monday, March 21, 3 pm.

Look for Mrs. De Guzman to do more of the same stellar setting action from here on out, with perhaps just a bit more inspiration than usual. – Rappler.com