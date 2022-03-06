Jaja Santiago, Saitama extend V. League win streak to 4 as Espejo, Bagunas sit out

STREAKING. The Saitama Ageo Medics cruise to their fourth straight win thanks to a game-high 6 blocks from Filipina star Jaja Santiago

Jaja Santiago drops 11 points for the second straight day with a game-high 6 blocks to guide Saitama to a three-set sweep of Kurobe

MANILA, Philippines – The Saitama Ageo Medics bulldozed their way through the Kurobe Aqua Fairies in a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19, in the Japan V. League at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium on Sunday, March 6.

Filipina star blocker Jaja Santiago scored 11 points off 5 attacks and a game-high 6 blocks, while Yuka Sato finished with 12 points from 9 attacks and 3 aces.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira chipped in 10 points coming from 8 attacks and 2 blocks. Local hitters Kyoko Aoyagi and Mami Uchiseto contributed 8 and 7 points, respectively.

The Ageo Medics improved to a 15-8 slate, and still sit at fifth in the standings.

Saitama will be looking for its fifth straight win when it faces the third-seeded NEC Red Rockets on Wednesday, March 9, 5 pm Manila time, back home at the Saitama Prefectural Bukodan.

Over in the men’s division, Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo’s rematch against the Sakai Blazers was moved to a later date as Tokyo declined to participate due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, according to a league release.

Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi’s matchup against the Suntory Sunbirds also got canceled due to health protocols.

Espejo’s Tokyo and Bagunas’ Oita could return next week to play their scheduled back-to-back games against the Toray Arrows and JT Thunders Hiroshima, respectively. – Joaquin Quesada/Rappler.com