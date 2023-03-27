F2’s Majoy Baron, Iris Tolenada eye spots in Korean V-League

Majoy Baron and Iris Tolenada both seek to claim an Asian quota spot opened by the Korean Volleyball Federation, along with other PVL standouts

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics’ Majoy Baron and Iris Tolenada both confirmed on Sunday, March 26, that they will participate in a tryout for a chance to play in the Korean V-League.

Baron and Tolenada are both seeking to claim an Asian quota spot opened by the Korean Volleyball Federation, along with other Premier Volleyball League standouts Mylene Paat, Jia de Guzman, and Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Philippine volleyball players to understand there is more out there. Me being a Fil-Am, I already know there’s a different environment in the volleyball world but again, I think the greatest athletes and anyone who wants to continue improving their career should go for it no matter what,” said the setter Tolenada after their Game 1 win against PLDT in their best-of-three battle for third place at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It’s also a great life experience outside volleyball… you get to experience different culture, different food, and get to pursue more things in life,” she added.

F2 Logistics’ Majoy Baron and Iris Tolenada discuss an offer for them to play in Korea #PVL2023 | @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/FbkgaPxAqo — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕡 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@philipptionary) March 26, 2023

Both players received an invite from various sources, with Baron getting the call from Jaja Santiago’s manager, while Tolenada was encouraged by manager Vania Edralin.

According to Baron, the players will learn of the news through a virtual ceremony on April 21.

If signed, the contract is expected to last from August until May 2024.

Baron said that F2 Logistics management threw its support behind the two to seek greener pastures.

“We talked with our coaches and teammates… we reached out to people who want us to see us grow and being part of F2 is family wants to help others grow,” said Baron.

“No matter what happens, they’re proud of us and we’re very thankful and we’re thankful that they allowed us to be part of this journey.”

“Whether we get chosen or not, they’ve helped us no matter what and helped us get better mentally, physically and help us improve in volleyball which we want to do.”

WATCH: F2 Logistics management supportive of Baron and Tolenada’s possible move to Korea. #PVL2023 | @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/CLunVwm0Xh — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕡 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@philipptionary) March 26, 2023

– Rappler.com