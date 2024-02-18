Mars Alba ready to fit in stacked Choco Mucho

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Mars Alba, a UAAP champion and Finals MVP with La Salle, welcomes the ‘healthy competition’ with fellow Choco Mucho setters Jem Ferrer and crowd favorite Deanna Wong

MANILA, Philippines – After a rookie campaign with the disbanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, Mars Alba will turn another chapter in her career with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Alba, a UAAP champion and Finals MVP with La Salle, thinks she had seamlessly adjusted with the Flying Titans, even noting the “healthy competition” in the setter position.

The UAAP Season 85 Best Setter will be playing behind star setter and crowd favorite Deanna Wong and veteran Jem Ferrer, forming one of the most stacked lineups in the league.

But Alba remains upbeat, seeing the loaded spot as a great opportunity to challenge herself.

“It’s fun because it’s a healthy competition for us three. Three setters and we’re just trading ideas,” Alba said.

Wong also lauded Alba’s hard work and potential.

“[I’ve] been watching her and I can see what she is capable of, so I think she can lead the team,” said Wong.

Alba is one of Choco Mucho’s offseason pickups along with Mean Mendrez, Royse Tubino, and Bia General, following the Flying Titans’ runner-up finish in the last PVL conference.

They will join a formidable Flying Titans core spearheaded by reigning MVP Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Isa Molde when the All-Filipino Conference kicks off on Tuesday, February 20.

Alba believes she is in good hands with the Dante Alinsunurin-mentored Flying Titans, even liking her new coach to the legendary Ramil de Jesus, her former coach with the La Salle Lady Spikers

“For me, I’m confident because we all know that Choco Mucho really performed well last PVL conference. It’s already a given that the system of coach Dante works,” said Alba during the recent league media day.

Alinsunurin also called the shots for the National University men’s volleyball team, leading the Bulldogs to the Season 85 title, the same season Alba finished her collegiate career with a crown for La Salle.

Under Alinsunurin’s watch, Choco Mucho rolled to a 10-1 elimination run in the last All-Filipino Conference.

“I’m happy because coach Dante is a really great coach” said Alba. “He reminds me of coach Ramil because they’re almost the same.” – Rappler.com