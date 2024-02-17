UAAP
UAAP
UAAP Volleyball

GOAT things: Legendary Ramil de Jesus reflects on 27-year UAAP career after 300th win

JR Isaga

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOAT things: Legendary Ramil de Jesus reflects on 27-year UAAP career after 300th win

GREATEST. La Salle Lady Spikers head coach Ramil de Jesus gives instructions in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament

UAAP Season 86 Media Team

Legendary La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus shares his secret to reaching 300 career wins, all with the Lady Spikers

MANILA, Philippines – In Philippine women’s volleyball, there is only one Ramil de Jesus, and there won’t be anyone like him again.

Still going strong in his 27th year as the La Salle Lady Spikers head coach, the legendary mentor reached his 300th UAAP career win – all with the same school – on Saturday, February 17, as his formidable team thrashed the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.

Making a rare appearance in the postgame press conference to celebrate his milestone, a lively De Jesus waxed grateful for all the blessings that have come his way, leading up to win No. 300 to kick off his 12th UAAP title defense.

“It’s not like I’m counting, but in my 27 years, I suppose I’ve reached that mark. I’m just happy to reach that mark because I never imagined getting there,” said De Jesus, widely considered the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) coach in Philippine volleyball.

“All that matters to me really is I give the kids great conditioning with their games and performances, not reaching those kinds of milestones,” added De Jesus, who has politely refused media appearances in the last two years due to personal reasons.

Having handled stars like Aby Maraño, Kianna Dy, Mika Reyes, Manilla Santos, and Cha Cruz, De Jesus pointed to the importance of discipline as his legacy-defining secret, and how important it is for every aspect of an athlete’s life.

“I just want to be remembered as someone who keeps his players smart in games and in dressing up uniforms, things like that. I’m very particular with those things,” he continued.

“That’s the trademark, when you say La Salle, you know this team is proper, is disciplined under coach Ramil whether inside or outside the court. I keep reminding them that my guidance extends beyond the court, and there will come a time when you can apply our lessons and advice.”

Now facing a new title-retention challenge after losing four starters last season, De Jesus is, as always, locked to the task at hand with his young star core of reigning MVP Angel Canino, rising opposite Shevana Laput, and new captain setter Julia Coronel.

“I’m glad Angel is more mature. Last season, I only had her for a few months, so now, I’m glad she’s stepped up in her maturity,” De Jesus said.

“The transition will be difficult, because it’s tough to replace the players you lost. Thankfully, there are new players ready to train and fill those positions out. That’s the great thing happening now, you have players ready to play their roles and step up.” – Rappler.com

Must Read

GAME SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 volleyball

GAME SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 volleyball

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!

La Salle Lady Spikers

PH collegiate sports