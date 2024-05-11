LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Choco Mucho, PVL All-Filipino finals – May 12

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Mighty PVL dynasty Creamline aims for another finals conquest to win its eighth league title, while sister team Choco Mucho seeks a bounce-back effort in a do-or-die finals Game 2

MANILA, Philippines – No matter how many challenges they face, the Creamline Cool Smashers always find ways to protect their throne atop the Premier Volleyball League.

This championship-level heart was shown on full display in Game 1 of the 2024 All-Filipino finals, as they repeatedly rallied from set deficits to reassert mastery over their sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, May 8.

Thanks to their star-studded bench core of Bea de Leon (11 points), Bernadeth Pons (8 points), and Michele Gumabao (7 points), the seven-time PVL champions were able to conserve their energy when it mattered most, and it cost Choco Mucho dearly.

Heading to the do-or-die Game 2 still at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 12, the shorthanded Flying Titans need to find other capable weapons past MVP Sisi Rondina (27 points in Game 1) and Royse Tubino (15 points).

Ideally, captain Maddie Madayag (5 points in Game 1) and Isa Molde (8 points) are prime candidates to alleviate some of the scoring burden, and if they can’t, this may likely turn out to be a short series in favor of the mighty Creamline dynasty.

Will the Cool Smashers close out their second straight finals series against their sister team, or will the Flying Titans have more underdog fire left in them to keep their maiden title pursuit alive?

First serve is around 6 pm. – Rappler.com