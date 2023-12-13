F2 Logistics disbands decorated Cargo Movers volleyball team

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics stunned the Philippine sports scene on Wednesday, December 13, after it announced its disbandment of the decorated Cargo Movers women’s volleyball team after the conclusion of its ill-fated 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference campaign.

In a statement, the supply chain company that served as the Philippines’ national elections logistics contractor said it is shifting its volleyball focus to the grassroots level, leaving the future of its star-studded roster in question.

“We thank our ever-loyal supporters [who] have been with the team through the victories and the losses,” the team said in a lengthy statement. [F2] has been more than just a sports team. It has been the source of inspiration and pride for us, and we hope, for all of you.”

“Time has not been good to us. A number of injuries to our players forced us to take slower steps, prioritizing health over victories in the past few years,” it continued, also thanking its coaching staff and its longtime head coach, the legendary Ramil de Jesus.

In what would turn out to be their last conference, the six-time Philippine Superliga (PSL) champions – missing top stars like Kianna Dy, Myla Pablo, and Jolina dela Cruz – lagged to just eighth place in the 12-team field with a poor 4-8 record, putting it well out of playoff contention.

Despite having largely intact rosters since its move from the PSL, F2’s success unfortunately did not translate to the PVL, as it only made the podium once in its five conference appearances: a third-place finish in the 2023 First All-Filipino tournament.

At the turn of the new PVL season in 2024, the Cargo Movers’ disbandment is guaranteed to cause a massive talent arms race, as the likes of Dy, Pablo, Dela Cruz, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Ivy Lacsina, Ara Galang, and Aby Maraño are all expected to be up for grabs. – Rappler.com