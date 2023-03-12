PH volleyball captain Aby Maraño steps away from national team

Aby Maraño says it’s ‘time for new leadership’ as the national team captain relinquishes her Philippine volleyball duties to also make ‘time and space’ for other passions

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women’s volleyball team captain Aby Maraño has decided to step away from the squad after seven years of service, she confirmed to Rappler on Sunday, March 12.

Maraño, who started her stint with the national team in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games and was named team captain before the 2018 Asian Games, first made the announcement on Instagram.

“Retirement means time and space for my other passions. I think it’s time for new blood,” the middle blocker explained to several members of the press.

“Nasa NT man o wala, Tyang is Tyang. No one else can take that away from me. I worked so hard to be the Tyang Aby of Philippine volleyball,” she added.

“[I] dedicated myself to the sport and my heart for the nation in all seven years na sinurrender ko sarili para mag commit sa NT.”

(I may be a member of the national team or not, Tyang is Tyang. No one else can take that away from me. I worked so hard to be the Tyang Aby of Philippine volleyball. I dedicated myself to the sport and my heart for the nation in all seven years, I surrendered myself to commit to the national team.)

Under Maraño’s watch, the Philippine team finished fourth in the 2022 SEA Games in Vietnam.

The 30-year-old veteran was also part of the national selection that secured a bronze medal in the 2019 ASEAN Grand Prix.

“I am grateful to all the people I worked with, teammates, coaches, and coaches I’ve been with in the years I’ve played for the national team, especially to the people that believed in me,” she said. “I will not be there forever, so it’s time for new leadership.”

Maraño, who played collegiate volleyball under Ramil de Jesus with the La Salle Lady Spikers, currently serves as team captain of F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League. – Rappler.com