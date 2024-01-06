Majoy Baron bolsters PLDT frontline, joins ex-F2 teammate Kim Fajardo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PLDT scoops up another F2 star in Majoy Baron to set up a La Salle reunion with fellow new signee Kim Fajardo and captain Mika Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – The mad scramble for former F2 Cargo Movers stars is nearing an end as the PLDT High Speed Hitters struck anew, signing star middle blocker Majoy Baron on Saturday, January 6, to join resurgent setter Kim Fajardo.

The move of the former UAAP and Philippine Superliga MVP marks the end of a seven-year stint with the F2 franchise, broken only due to its shocking disbandment that triggered a PVL free agent frenzy in the last few weeks.

Baron, who languished with inconsistent playing time in her last few conferences with the Cargo Movers, is set to boost an already formidable PLDT frontline featuring her former La Salle teammate Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata.

“The thought that everything I learned from La Salle and F2 is set to expand due to a new system makes me really excited,” said Baron, a three-time UAAP champion under legendary head coach Ramil de Jesus.

“Every new coach and every new teammate, I intend to learn from them.”

The High Speed Hitters are looking to improve their contention status up a few ranks, as their rise has been capped at fourth place twice and fifth place three times in their seven conferences so far in the PVL.

The franchise is rumored to end its free agency coup with a bang, as another former La Salle and F2 star waits in the wings. – Rappler.com