Cignal continues roster shuffle, signs prospect Jov Fernandez after key player releases

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROSPECT. F2 spiker Jovelyn Fernandez attempts an attack over the Galeries Tower defense in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

Another former F2 player finds a new home in the PVL as young winger Jovelyn Fernandez signs with the Cignal HD Spikers alongside teammate Dawn Macandili-Catindig

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics disbandment fallout continues in the PVL as the Cignal HD Spikers snagged young opposite spiker Jovelyn Fernandez on Wednesday, January 3.

This development came just hours after the perennial contenders unloaded three players from their growing roster – winger Jerrili Malabanan and liberos Bia General and Gelai Nunag.

A former UAAP Best Opposite Spiker in Season 85, the young Fernandez now rejoins her F2 teammate Dawn Macandili-Catindig and is set to further learn the ropes of the pro league under fellow opposite hitter and namesake Jovelyn Gonzaga.

Fernandez has yet to receive significant playing time in the PVL after her time with F2 was spent mostly on the bench behind the likes of Kianna Dy and Ivy Lacsina.

Following a league-record fourth bronze medal finish in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, Cignal is aiming for higher rungs on the podium with a formidable core of Gonzaga, Catindig, MVP Ces Molina, rookie revelation Vanie Gandler, and star blockers Rose Doria and Ria Meneses.

Fernandez is the fifth former F2 player to find a new home in the PVL after teammate Catindig, NxLed’s Lacsina, and Chery Tiggo’s Ara Galang and Aby Maraño. – Rappler.com