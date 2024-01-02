Another coup for Chery Tiggo as it gets F2 captain Aby Maraño to join Ara Galang

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chery Tiggo strikes gold twice in the same day, signing veteran middle blocker Aby Maraño after her F2 teammate Ara Galang

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran middle blocker Aby Maraño said she is excited at the prospect of cruising along with Chery Tiggo, joining longtime teammate Ara Galang in signing with the Crossovers on Tuesday, January 2.

Galang, who was named co-Most Valuable Player along with Maraño during their De La Salle Lady Spikers stint in UAAP Season 75, was announced as Chery Tiggo’s first signing on Tuesday morning.

Maraño, who formerly captained the Philippine women’s volleyball team and the disbanded F2 Cargo Movers, will be playing anew with familiar faces as the PVL starts its season in February.

“Actually, I’m excited to be part of Chery Tiggo. It’s just like driving and it’s just like you’re having fun with them,” Maraño said in Filipino.

“I’m excited to be working with these players,” Maraño added, referring to the Crossovers’ core players of Eya Laure, Jen Nierva, Mylene Paat, Jasmine Nabor, and Shaya Adorador, whom she played with in the national team.

Affectionately known in the volleyball community as Tyang Aby, Maraño will bring a firm voice to a locker room that is raring to do more after a run to the semifinals in the recent 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

In the final professional conference of the Cargo Movers, the team was nowhere near playoff contention, crashing out early in their swan song.

“[The fans have] known me as a player with a very big heart. Very passionate, vocal, and a leader, so I want them to expect that from me,” Maraño said.

“I will bring all of that to Chery Tiggo.”

Still up for grabs in the F2 free agent rush are the likes of Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, Jolina dela Cruz, Mars Alba, and former two-time PVL MVP Myla Pablo. – Rappler.com