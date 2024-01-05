Myla Pablo returns to Petro Gazz as F2 Logistics players find new homes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMEBACK. Myla Pablo in action for the Petro Gazz Angels in the Premier Volleyball League.

Petro Gazz brings back two-time PVL MVP Myla Pablo a year after she left the team to join F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz welcomed Myla Pablo back as players of the disbanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers found their new homes in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Angels announced on Friday, January 5, that they are bringing in Pablo a year after she left the team to join the Cargo Movers.

“Home is where the heart is,” Petro Gazz wrote on its social media accounts. “Bagyong Pablo is coming back to the place of some of her best moments as a volleyball player.”

A two-time PVL MVP, Pablo is the Angels’ latest addition to its offseason haul that included her former F2 Logistics teammates, middle blockers Joy Dacoron and Ethan Arce, and former PLDT opposite spiker Michelle Morente.

Petro Gazz last won a title with Pablo on board, ruling the 2022 Reinforced Conference, before she jumped ship to F2 Logistics.

The Cargo Movers revealed their disbandment in December, leaving their players without a team.

It did not take long, though, for the rest of the PVL to make moves, with the likes of Dawn Macandili (Cignal), Kim Fajardo (PLDT), Ivy Lacsina (NxLed), Aby Marano and Ara Galang (Chery Tiggo) signing with new squads.

Other big moves include Choco Mucho releasing Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla, Creamline parting ways with Ced Domingo, and Akari acquiring Gretchcel Soltones. – Rappler.com