PLDT picks up veteran setter Kim Fajardo

NEW SQUAD. Kim Fajardo of the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters gain another talented setter in Kim Fajardo, who joins the squad after the disbandment of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters picked up veteran playmaker Kim Fajardo from the disbanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, the team announced on Friday, January 5.

Fajardo, a six-time best setter in the defunct Philippine Superliga, joins long-time PLDT setter Rhea Dimaculangan in the team’s quest to bring home its first professional title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

“I want to be challenged under a new system, I want to learn more,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

Over the past years, Fajardo’s excellent playmaking has been hampered by numerous injuries, resulting in setbacks.

The former La Salle standout is the latest player from the former F2 Logistics squad to find a new home.

Dawn Macandili and Jov Fernandez (Cignal); Ivy Lacsina (Nxled); Ara Galang and Aby Marano (Chery Tiggo); and Joy Dacoron (Petro Gazz) have all made their successful transfers prior to Fajardo.

“I want to regain my former condition,” said Fajardo.

“I still can do it as long as I have the proper mindset and guidance of my new coaches and teammates…it’s exciting to see that everything will be new.”

The High Speed Hitters narrowly missed the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference semifinals after finishing fifth with a 7-4 record. – Rappler.com