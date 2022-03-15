Morado-De Guzman, Dy, Mau, Nabor, Manabat out of SEA Games Philippine team

NOT THIS YEAR. Five Philippine volleyball team stalwarts decline their invitations for the 2022 SEA Games.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has dropped Jia Morado-De Guzman, Kianna Dy, Kalei Mau, Jasmine Nabor, and Dindin Santiago-Manabat from the 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games roster after the group declined their invitations to the national team.

Majoy Baron has been tapped in their stead to complete the 16-woman pool headed to Brazil on April 12 for training after the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The 6-foot middle blocker will reinforce a team already loaded with talent, namely Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago, Jema Galanza, Aby Marano, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, Deanna Wong, Kat Arado, Dawn Macandili, Ria Meneses, Ces Molina, Iris Tolenada, Dell Palomata, and youngsters Casiey Dongallo and Jelai Gajero.

The women’s indoor team will be the last volleyball squad to start overseas training due to the compressed PVL conference. Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s beach volley teams will leave on Tuesday night, March 15, for Brisbane, Australia, while the men’s indoor team will fly out to Qatar on Sunday, March 20.

Aside from the women’s indoor team, no changes were made to all other SEA Games volleyball squads. However, the men’s indoor team will welcome team leaders Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo in Qatar only by the last week of April due to the duo’s ongoing import stints in the Japan V. League.

“All these foreign trips are really very, very important for our national teams. We try very hard,” said PNVF president Tats Suzara. “I know it’s very costly, but I’d like to thank Rebisco, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for supporting this endeavor.

“It’s a busy year for our national teams. The more matches they play, the more it will be good for our national teams.”

The 2022 SEA Games will run in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23. – Rappler.com