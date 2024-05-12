Brooke’s best: Petro Gazz’s Van Sickle bags MVP in debut PVL stint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Petro Gazz standout Brooke Van Sickle reigns right in her first conference, winning the MVP plum as Creamline and Choco Mucho stars dominate the winners' circle

MANILA, Philippines – In just her first-ever Premier Volleyball League conference, Petro Gazz star Brooke Van Sickle captured the 2024 All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player award right after the Angels’ third-place finish on Sunday, May 12.

The Filipino-American Van Sickle led the league in total points scored with 293 points on 242 attacks, 29 rejections, and 22 aces.

A Hawaii native, the Angels’ outside spiker topped the service department with 0.42 aces per set, ranked fourth in spiking (36.39 percent success rate), and fourth in blocking (0.56 average per set).

Joining Van Sickle in the league’s newest cream of the crop were Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina and Creamline’s Jema Galanza as Best Outside Hitters, while Petro Gazz’s Aiza Pontillas picked up her first individual honor in five years after earning the the Best Opposite Hitter nod.

Rondina had a spiking success rate of 34.20%, while Galanza posted 31.13%.

Galanza also captured the Finals MVP after powering Creamline to its eighth championship.

Creamline’s Kyle Negrito silenced her critics with her first career Best Setter award, as teammate Pangs Panaga and Choco Mucho’s Maddie Madayag stood tall as the league’s Best Middle Blockers.

For the second straight conference, Choco Mucho defensive leader Thang Ponce copped the Best Libero award, edging the likes of Jen Nierva and Kyla Atienza.

The Nxled Chameleons, meanwhile, won the league’s Fair Play Award – Rappler.com