PVL Finals MVP Celine Domingo set to leave Creamline, eyes foreign team transfer

Creamline loses another pillar of its championship-winning rotation, as star middle blocker Celine Domingo eyes a yet-unnamed overseas team a month after the exit of star setter Jia de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers are set to lose another key piece in their 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference campaign, as star middle blocker Celine Domingo formally requested her release to pursue a yet-unnamed overseas team, according to a team release on Wednesday, October 18.

Domingo, the 2022 Invitational Conference Finals MVP, was last seen with Creamline in its last game against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans last Sunday, October 15. She did not play due to a recent dental procedure.

She posed with the team in the pre-game photo shoot, but only sat behind the Creamline bench alongside fellow starter and ex-FEU standout Kyla Atienza, who was likewise out due to injury.

“While this decision impacts our own team’s title chances, we believe that supporting her in achieving her personal goals – and in being recognized as one of a handful of Filipina volleyball players to be invited as a foreign reinforcement – is an important part of our commitment to her growth as an athlete,” the statement read.

The team also noted that it granted Domingo’s request “with great respect and understanding” just a month after its eight-time PVL Best Setter Jia de Guzman signed with the Japan V. League’s Denso Airybees.

“We understand that opportunities like these do not come often, and we want to ensure that Ceddie has the chance to explore and experience the world of volleyball to its fullest,” the statement continued.

Domingo and her agency Virtual Playground will announce “soon” where she will write her next career chapter.

In the meantime, Creamline will try to still shore up its defense with its remaining middle blockers Risa Sato, Pangs Panaga, and Lorie Bernardo. – Rappler.com