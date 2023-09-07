Top PH volleyball setter Jia de Guzman brings act to Japan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Creamline star Jia Morado-de Guzman, an eight-time Best Setter in the Premier Volleyball League, signs up as an Asian import in the Japan V. League

MANILA, Philippines – All set for greater heights.

Jia Morado-de Guzman will head to the top-flight Japan V. League after signing a deal to be the Asian import for the Denso Airybees.

“I am really looking forward to contributing everything I can to the Denso Airybees,” said De Guzman.

“Alongside the coaches, staff, and my teammates, we will do our very best to train, fight, and win this season.”

The former Creamline star, one of the most prolific setters in Philippine volleyball, will join Ayane Furuichi and Yuka Yamaguchi as the team’s playmakers.

De Guzman brings with her a stellar Philippine pro career experience, highlighted by eight Premier Volleyball League Best Setter awards.

The Airybees look to improve on their sixth-place finish in the 2022-2023 season.

De Guzman is projected to make her debut on October 28 when the Airybees face the defending champion NEC Red Rockets.

She will then face compatriot Jaja Santiago’s JT Marvelous team on November 4. – Rappler.com