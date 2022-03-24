Choco Mucho edges feisty F2 for final PVL quarters bonus

FRIENDS TURNED FOES. Des Cheng comes through with winning plays in the endgame as Choco Mucho downs her old team F2.

Des Cheng delivers in the clutch, helping Choco Mucho take down her old team F2 Logistics for the final twice-to-beat bonus in the PVL Open Conference quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans dug deep to turn back the powerhouse F2 Cargo Movers in four sets, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22, in the Premier Volleyball League at the Paco Arena on Thursday, March 24.

With the win, the Titans finished the Pool A elimination round with a 3-1 record, and more importantly, claimed the last twice-to-beat berth in the cross-pool quarterfinals to set up a match against the Pool B third seed PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Meanwhile, the Movers slid down to a 2-2 slate for the Pool A third seed, and must now overcome the twice-to-beat Petro Gazz Angels over at the other side if they want to advance to the semifinals.

Deanna Wong’s playmaking was at an elite level for this key game as she finished with 44 excellent sets plus 5 points. Kat Tolentino led the team in scoring with 19 points, while former F2 stalwart Des Cheng added 10 markers in just three sets.

After a slim 18-17 F2 lead off an Aby Maraño block, Choco Mucho came alive with a crucial 6-1 fightback, ending with a lucky Aduke Ogunsanya ace for a 23-19 edge.

Although the Movers got within one, 22-23, off multiple Titans errors, Cheng forced match point against her old friends before Shola Alvarez ended the game with an untimely attack error.

“I told my players there a lot of things to be joyful about because we are given opportunities,” said head coach Oliver Almadro after the game.

“Like earlier, we dropped the first set, but we were given the opportunity to bounce back, so we have to be joyful and just be happy inside the court.”

Kianna Dy paced the tough loss with 14 points, while Maraño and the resurgent Ara Galang added 11 markers apiece. Dawn Macandili also added 44 excellent digs in just 67 attempts. – Rappler.com