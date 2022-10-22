Cool Smashers crush HD Spikers, back in joint PVL lead

Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez lead the local charge as Creamline reclaims a share of the top spot

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline rejoined idle Chery Tiggo back on top after another thrilling triumph in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

The Cool Smashers held off the Cignal HD Spikers down the stretch of the pivotal third set then dominated in the fourth for a 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory on Saturday, October 22, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Jema Galanza sizzled with 17 points and Alyssa Valdez backed her up with 8 points as the Cool Smashers stayed unbeaten in three games.

Creamline import Yeliz Basa also shattered the HD Spikers’ defense with her stinging hits on the way to a 14-point performance.

Although Tots Carlos continued to play limited minutes coming off back issues, the two-time MVP’s token presence hardly stymied the Cool Smashers’ offense as the rest of the locals stepped up.

The HD Spikers also aided their Grand Slam-seeking foe’s romp with a spate of errors late in the fourth set that helped Creamline seal the match.

As Creamline followed up its pair of four-set wins over PLDT and Petro Gazz, Cignal took another loss after bowing to Chery Tiggo last weekend after an opening day win over Akari for joint fifth with PLDT and F2 Logistics at 1-2.

After scoring the last 3 points to snatch the second set, Cignal battled back and threatened to within one in the third.

But Creamline held its ground and matched the HD Spikers’ strong finish in the previous frame to go 2-1 up.

The Cool Smashers took full control in the fourth as the HD Spikers fumbled with their reception and floor defense and struggled with their attacks.

Angels pounce on Chargers, move to joint 3rd

Bracing for a grind-out battle, Petro Gazz went on a virtual cruise instead, drubbing Akari, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20, to get back into the thick of things in the first game.

Import Lindsey Vander Weide banged in a slew of loaded hits that pierced through the Chargers’ double-block or at times token net efforts, finishing with 18 attack points on her way to a 21-point game while MJ Phillips fired 11 hits, mostly on quick attacks, that helped steer the 2019 champions to the quick 70-minute win.

“Coming off a loss, we knew we have to push in every set,” said Vander Weide, referring to their tough four-set setback to Creamline last Tuesday.

“Obviously, it’s always great to win in three sets. But the most important thing is we really played together and we improved on some of the things that we wanted to from the last game,” said Phillips.

The Chargers also came into the match reeling from a disappointing loss to the Chery Tiggo last Thursday in a game they controlled, 2-1, before cracking in the next and eventually losing in the decider.

But many did expect the newcomers to come out a lot tougher and stronger from the mishap but instead came out flat against the Angels, who scored the first 5 points in the first frame that somewhat set the tone for the rout.

The Chargers did rebound from two lopsided set losses, keeping the game close in the third. But after being forced to an 11-all count, the Angels took charge again on a Vander Weide and Jonah Sabete blasts and kept the cushion all the way to the finish with Myla Pablo and Phillips delivering the last two points.

“It’s the positive energy, the eye contact (among us),” said Phillips of their imposing win that put Petro Gazz back at joint third with Choco Mucho at 2-1 slates.

Akari, which drew 19 points from three-time Olympic Prisilla Riviera, took its third loss against a win to drop to eighth in the nine-team field with Janine Marciano’s five-point output proving to be the next best score for the Chargers.

With Vander Weide and Phillips providing the firepower, the Angels produced 44 attack points, 15 more than the Chargers. They also finished with 8 blocks, doubling Akari’s effort while pouncing on the Chargers’ sloppy reception to net four aces.

The Angels also scored 19 points from the Chargers’ miscues while yielding 14 points of their own. – Rappler.com