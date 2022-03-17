Redemption-seeking Creamline rides Tots Carlos eruption, mauls new-look PLDT

Tots Carlos continues her rise as one of Creamline's go-to scorers, while Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, and Jia de Guzman lead the way as usual in the Cool Smashers' sweep of PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers opened their 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference campaign with a masterful three-set sweep of the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22, at the Paco Arena on Thursday, March 17.

Tots Carlos continued her rise as one of the team’s go-to scorers with 16 points off 13 attacks, 2 blocks, and an ace, while Alyssa Valdez added 13 markers off an 11-of-22 clip, plus 8 digs. Jia Morado-De Guzman also steered the offense with 22 excellent sets.

The game had the makings of a classic early on as PLDT tied Creamline in the first, 11-all.

However, things quickly turned south for the new-look Hitters after the Cool Smashers flexed their might with a huge 10-1 run, capped by a booming Valdez backrow smash for the 21-12 lead.

PLDT never recovered from that demoralizing opening salvo, and quickly went down 11-4 in the second set for the 25-18 finish, then 15-5 in the final frame.

Although the Hitters mounted a gutsy fightback from down 6-16 to just one, 20-21, their rally was just not enough to dig themselves out of the double-digit hole they fell into.

“I was pleased with the result of our bubble training,” said assistant coach Sherwin Meneses, who is filling in for Tai Bundit. “But it’s just the first game, and hopefully, we still improve every game.”

No PLDT player even breached double figures in scoring as Dell Palomata led the way with 9 points off 7 attacks, a block, and an ace, while new recruit Mika Reyes only had 4 markers in the sorry loss.

Creamline can make it two wins in a row against the win-seeking BaliPure Water Defenders on Monday, March 21, 6 pm, while PLDT will seek a momentum rebound that same day at 3 pm against the Petro Gazz Angels. – Rappler.com