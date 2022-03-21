Petro Gazz takes down PLDT in four sets, seizes top PVL pool B spot

Nicole Tiamzon, MJ Phillips, and Jonah Sabete lead a balanced attack over PLDT as Petro Gazz stays undefeated in the 2022 PVL Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels continued their winning run in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference with a four-set win over the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, at the Paco Arena on Monday, March 21.

With the win, the Angels rose to 2-0 for an early first place lead in Pool B, while the High Speed Hitters fell to 0-2. Unlike Pool A, all Pool B teams are already qualified for the quarterfinals in the compressed conference no matter what happens in the eliminations.

Nicole Tiamzon led the team’s balanced attack with 13 points, while MJ Phillips, and Jonah Sabete added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

After three back-and-forth sets, Petro Gazz broke free in the fourth frame off a 2-1 set lead with a 10-5 finishing kick boosted by PLDT errors.

All in all, the Angels and High Speed Hitters combined for 70 errors, with 36 coming from the winning side.

“Ugly win, but it’s great to win even under this situation. I think we’re of the same status with Coach George [Pascua] where our teams are just starting out,” said head coach Jerry Yee in Filipino after the win.

Joy Soyud led all scorers in the loss with 17 points off 12 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Best Libero Kath Arado chipped in 35 digs.

Petro Gazz will shoot for a Pool B elimination round sweep on Wednesday, March 23, 6 pm, in a 2021 PVL Open semifinals rematch against the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Meanwhile, PLDT will try to end the elims with a win as it takes on the BaliPure Water Defenders that same day at 3 pm. – Rappler.com