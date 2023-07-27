Undefeated Kurashiki rolls to PVL KO final with Creamline, ousts feisty PLDT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUGOI. The Kurashiki Ablaze celebrate after scoring in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals

Kurashiki survives PLDT in a PVL semis clash of elite scorers and floor defenders to clinch an Invitational Conference knockout final with fellow unbeaten squad Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – PVL guest team Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan proved they are elite title contenders in the 2023 Invitational Conference, eliminating the PLDT High Speed Hitters in a back-and-forth four-setter, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, to clinch the last knockout final berth on Thursday, July 27.

With the win, the Japanese workhorses arranged a gold medal match with undefeated defending champion Creamline on Sunday, July 30, still at the PhilSports Arena.

The Ablaze and the Cool Smashers, however, can immediately gauge one another in what is now a no-bearing semifinals wrap-up affair on Friday, July 28, 6:30 pm, at the same venue.

Scoring machine Asaka Tamaru was once again a cut above the rest, exploding for 30 points on 28 attacks and 2 blocks in just four sets, while do-it-all winger Yukino Yano starred on both ends with 9 points, 23 excellent digs, and 13 excellent receptions.

Saki Tanabe and Akane Hiraoka also scored 15 and 11, respectively, as the Ablaze stayed undefeated with a 4-0 record.

Despite rolling to a 17-9 lead in the fourth set off an 8-1 run, Kurashiki still found itself sweating bullets in the endgame stretch, as PLDT fired back with a 14-6 surge capped by back-to-back Ablaze attack errors to inch within one, 22-23.

Unfazed, Tanabe pushed Japan to match point with a crosscourt kill, 24-22, before injured spiker Me-an Mendrez responded with her own cross – her only point of the game – to move back within one, 23-24.

Unfortunately for PLDT, its comeback from down 8 would come ever so short as Hiraoka denied a cardiac fifth set with one last KO final-clinching kill for the win.

“Thank you for the wonderful venue and wonderful fans. PLDT is a strong team and we actually thought we could lose, but thankfully, we still got the win,” said Kurashiki head coach Hideo Suzuki through an interpreter.

Royse Tubino led the offense in the losing cause with 23 points off 21 attacks as PLDT fell out of contention with a 2-3 record.

National team libero Kath Arado, meanwhile, showed that Japan is not the only team with elite floor defenders as she erupted for 35 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions. – Rappler.com