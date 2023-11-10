NU Lady Bulldogs inch closer to SSL sweep, title repeat after repulsing UST Tigresses in Game 1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAM TO BEAT. The NU Lady Bulldogs in action in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

The NU Lady Bulldogs drop a set for the first time in this Shakey's Super League season but quickly regain their bearings to dispose of the UST Golden Tigresses in Game 1 of the finals

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs closed in on a second straight crown in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Preseason Championship after a 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 win over the UST Golden Tigresses in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Friday, November 10.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but regained their dominant ways as they scored their 17th straight victory dating back to last season, where they won all their eight games en route to the title.

Reigning league MVP Alyssa Solomon showed the way for NU with 15 points off 11 hits, 3 aces, and 1 block, while former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen and Evangeline Alinsug chimed in 13 points each.

Lady Bulldogs skipper Erin May Pangilinan tallied 10 points in a balanced attack for the wards of returning NU mentor Norman Miguel.

“They beat us to the punch,” said Miguel in Filipino. “I’m thankful for the maturity the players showed. We talked about playing with heart.”

The Lady Bulldogs are determined to close it out in Game 2 on Saturday.

“I’m sure UST also wants to win and they are motivated for this finals. They’re working hard, so we have to work hard as well,” said Miguel.

Angeline Poyos (13), Regina Jurado (12), and Jonna Perdido (11) all scored in double figures for UST, which seeks to pull off the improbable as it eyes a winner-take-all Game 3.

Earlier, the FEU Lady Tamaraws outlasted the Adamson Lady Falcons in five sets, 25-20, 25-19, 12-25, 14-25, 15-12, to inch closer to the bronze.

The St. Benilde Lady Blazers claimed the fifth spot over the University of the East following a 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 29-27, 15-4 win, while Ateneo Blue Eagles clinched seventh place after nosing out the Arellano Lady Chiefs, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11. – Rappler.com