Key specs, features: iPhone 15, 15 Pro, Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max feature a new titanium frame, a telephoto camera sensor, and a GPU capable enough to run versions of current generation console games.

Apple on Wednesday, September 12, Philippine time hosted its annual September keynote, where it launched the iPhone 15, the first iPhone to sport a USB-C port.

Same as last year’s iPhone 14, the new series once again comes in four models: the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard and the Pro model measure 6.1 inches, while the Plus and the Pro Max model measure 6.7 inches.

The series as a whole boasts a host of incremental improvements, as expected with each new iPhone generation.

Most noteworthy of which is perhaps the long-rumored switch from Lightning to USB-C connectivity, enabling universal charging with the majority of the devices in the market today, including some of Apple’s own products like the latest MacBook and iPad models.

The iPhone 15 marks the retirement of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port, which debuted with the iPhone 5 in 2012, as the tech giant commits to incorporate USB-C in future iPhone releases. The switch is in compliance with a European Union directive that mandates device makers use USB-C as a common charging standard, saving consumers from having to purchase different cables.

iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple is once again keeping a number of debuting features exclusive to the pricier iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

That includes a new titanium frame, which not only makes the two models more durable but also more lightweight – so much so that Apple says these iPhones make up its lightest Pro lineup ever.

The new material additionally features a brushed finish, which would likely reduce fingerprint smudges. The hard-edged corners on last generation’s design have also been contoured for a more refined feel in-hand, while the display’s borders are thinner, creating a better viewing experience.

What’s more, the ring-silent switch on the side of the device is now a customizable Action Button. You can use it to change between modes or access specific functions like recording a voice memo or launching your camera.

Internally, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the new A17 Pro chipset, which is fabricated on the 3nm node. Apple touts it’s the most powerful chipset in the market today. It features four efficiency cores and two performance cores, with the latter being up to 10% faster than the previous generation.

The chipset also includes a USB controller that enables USB 3 data transfer speeds.

There’s also a six-core GPU that powers hardware accelerated ray-tracing in games and augmented reality experiences. The combined performance and graphical power here allows for its versions of console games like the remake of Resident Evil 4 and the soon-to-be-released Assassin’s Creed Mirage to run natively on a smartphone.

For cameras, the two Pro models feature an improved 48MP main sensor that comes with a new coating to reduce lens flare. The sensor also features more focal lengths and better low light performance. It continues to use a quad-pixel binning technique on the iPhone 14 to output 48MP ProRAW and HEIF format photos. The new default resolution, however, is 24MP, which Apple suggests is the best middle ground for image quality and file size.

Both models come equipped with telephoto sensors, but the iPhone 15 Pro’s caps at 3x optical zoom, while the Pro Max’s reaches 5x at 120mm focal length – the longest optical zoom on iPhone yet.

The ultra-wide sensor also boasts slight improvements, adding an anti-reflective coating and boasting better night and macro photography.

In the US, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the Pro Max starts at $1,199, with availability starting September 22. Philippine prices for the 15 Pro start at P70,990, with no local availability details yet.

iPhone 15 standard models

IPHONE 15

The standard iPhone 15 models, on the other hand, are getting the features of the iPhone 14 Pro, chief of which is the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped cutout that replaces the controversial notch.

Both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus house A16 Bionic chipsets, which powered last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The chipset features two performance cores that use 20% less power and four efficiency cores. There’s also a five-core GPU that provides 50% more memory bandwidth than the previous generation for smoother gaming.

The two models sport a 48MP main sensor that takes high-resolution photos, along with a software-based 2x telephoto option. Apple also said it improved the camera system’s depth map and perception to produce better portrait shots.

On top of all these, the standard models feature brighter displays, reaching a peak outdoor brightness of up to 2,000 nits – twice as bright as the previous generation – and Apple’s second generation ultra wideband chip for improved Precision Finding.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start at $799 and $899, respectively, with availability starting September 22 in the US. Philippine prices start at P56,990, with no local availability details yet.

Apple Watch models

SERIES 9

Apart from the iPhone, Apple also announced two new Watch models, the Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2.

The Watch Series 9 houses an all-new S9 SiP (System in Package), which Apple touts is its most powerful Watch chipset yet. It also has a 30% faster GPU, making animations look smoother than they did on the previous generation.

The wearable additionally includes a four-core Neural Engine that makes processing artificial intelligence-related tasks much faster. The change enables Siri requests to happen on-device, so that it no longer relies on an internet connection. You can also ask the digital assistant about your health data, including your weight and sleep, to name a couple of examples.

There’s also a new gesture that you can use to quickly access a number of functions. You can now tap your index finger and thumb together twice to answer calls, play and pause music, or hit the snooze on your alarm, among others.

Other key features include an improved display that supports a brightness of up to 2,000 nits, up from the previous gen’s 1,000 nits, and the same second generation ultra wideband chip on the iPhone 15.

Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra 2 is more of an iterative upgrade of the original Watch Ultra, a rugged smartwatch geared towards outdoor enthusiasts.

ULTRA 2

This year’s release has an expanded altitude range, new watch faces, the all-new ultra wideband chip, a brighter display that goes up to 3,000 nits, and a Night Mode that automatically activates using the ambient light sensor.

The depth app also now saves depth data, allowing you to pull up your history any time you want.

The Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 start at $399 and $799, respectively, with pre-orders for both models starting today, with a release date of September 22 in the US. Philippine prices start at P26,490, and P54,990, respectively, with no local availability details yet. – Rappler.com