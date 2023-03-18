Best smartphones of Q1 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Honor X9a

Check out our picks of the best smartphones released in 2023 so far

We’re only three months into 2023, and there are already a number of smartphones that could be strong contenders for being among the best the year has to offer.

In case you’re in the market for a new daily driver, here are our picks of the best smartphones released in 2023 so far:

Best klutz-proof smartphone – Honor X9a 5G

Are you the type to drop your smartphone a lot? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. That’s likely why Honor made the display on the X9a incredibly durable. While no smartphone is truly unbreakable – and, of course, it’s still best to avoid dropping it as much as possible – the X9a’s panel features reinforced glass up front, minimizing the chances of cracks or breaks. The former Huawei sub-brand touts the panel can withstand over 900 megapascals of pressure. It’s so tough that it could survive five-foot drops without leaving a single scratch.

The Honor X9a 5G, priced at P16,990, is available now.

Best on-the-go smartphone – Realme GT3 (240w)

Those who live a fast, on-the-go lifestyle probably don’t have time to sit in one place and wait an hour or so for your smartphone to charge. If that’s the case, the Realme GT3 is just the smartphone for you.

The GT3 features a whopping 240W charging speed, making it the fastest-charging smartphone in the market today. It can top up the smartphone’s pack from zero to full in a little under ten minutes – that’s insane. The Chinese smartphone giant also put safeguards in place, allowing the battery to last several years before the total capacity goes down.

Realme announced at MWC 2023 that the GT3 is launching globally, but it has yet to share local pricing and release details.

Best smartphone for those who love taking photos – Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi has teamed up with German camera maker Leica on the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device features triple 50MP lenses, with the one-inch Sony IMX989 as the main sensor – almost the same setup on last year’s impressive Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But this release’s lenses are tuned in collaboration with Leica, enabling them to capture photos with the brand’s signature flourish in color and detail. The camera app also includes two Leica photographic styles: Leica Vivid and the Leica Authentic.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available now for the starting price of P41,990.

Best smartphone to show off – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you love to show off your smartphone, there’s perhaps no better choice than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You get a massive 6.8-inch display, an ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 200MP primary camera. It also ships with an S-Pen, allowing you to write or draw on your smartphone’s panel. It’s the ultimate Android flagship that fans of the software might put up against Apple’s best releases. The only catch is that it also comes with a hefty price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available now for the starting price of P81,990.

Best smartphone to gawk at – Oppo Reno8 T 5G

Let’s face it, innovation and creativity in smartphone design has significantly slowed compared to, say, a decade ago. That, however, doesn’t mean brands have stopped trying as a whole. Oppo’s Reno8 T 5G, for example, is a looker, featuring an elegant curved edge display and a shimmery gradient back. The rear camera array is also pretty unique, opting for large and conspicuous lenses. If you’re after an eye-catching smartphone, this is definitely a strong choice.

The Oppo Reno8 T 5G, priced at P23,999, is available now. – Rappler.com