Prices for new iPad models start at P42,990 in the Philippines

Following its 'Let Loose' event, Apple's iPad lineup includes the Pro, Air, Mini, and the 10th generation models.

Prices for the new iPad Pro ranges from P72,990 to P185,990, while the iPad Air costs from P42,990 to P99,990

MANILA, Philippines – Apple released prices for its latest iPad models following its “Let Loose” event on Tuesday, May 7. The new tablets mark the iPad’s first major update since 2022 when Apple unveiled the 10th generation base model and M2 iPad Pro.

This year’s lineup includes four new models. Here are the prices for the latest tablets.

iPad Air (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi): P42,990

iPad Air (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P52,990

iPad Air (11-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi): P49,990

iPad Air (11-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P59,990

iPad Air (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi): P63,990

iPad Air (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P73,990

iPad Air (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi): P77,990

iPad Air (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P87,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi): P54,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P64,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi): P61,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P71,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi): P75,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P85,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi): P89,990

iPad Air (13-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P99,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi): P72,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P86,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi): P86,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P100,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi, Standard glass): P114,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Standard glass): P128,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi, Nano-texture glass): P121,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Nano-texture glass): P135,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi, Nano glass): P142,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Standard glass): P156,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi, Nano-texture glass): P149,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Nano-texture glass): P163,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi): P94,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P108,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi): P108,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P122,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi, Standard glass): P136,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Standard glass): P150,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi, Nano-texture glass): P143,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Nano-texture glass): P157,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi, Nano glass): P164,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Standard glass): P178,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi, Nano-texture glass): P171,990

iPad Pro (13-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Nano-texture glass): P185,990

This year’s models are more expensive by P3,000 and P17,000, respectively, for the base Air and Pro models, compared to the 2022 models. The new Air base models have double the storage at 128GB compared to its predecessor.

Here are the current prices of the previous iterations of the iPad Air and Pro.

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi): P39,990

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P49,990

iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi): P49,990

iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P59,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi): P55,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P65,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi): P62,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P72,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi): P76,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P86,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi): P104,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P114,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi): P132,990

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P142,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi): P75,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P85,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi): P82,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P92,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi): P96,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P106,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi): P124,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P135,490

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi): P152,990

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): P163,490

Apple will be keeping the current sixth-generation iPad Mini and the 10th-generation iPad. The 10th-generation model’s starting price is now priced at P24,990 for the 64GB Wi-Fi base model.

The ninth-generation iPad is phased out following Tuesday’s announcement.

However, Bloomberg reporter and Apple analyst Mark Gurman said the company is working on new versions for the Mini and base model. However, they are expected to be launched “before the end of the year at the earliest.” – Rappler.com