Samsung launches 5G-enabled Galaxy A34, A54 models

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A series lineup with the addition of the A34 5G and the A54 5G.

The two new devices feature improvements across almost every department, packing brighter displays, more advanced cameras, and longer battery lives than previous A-series releases.

Both the A34 5G and A54 5G sport triple-rear cameras. The former’s setup consists of a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra wide sensor, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor, while the latter sports a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra wide sensor, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

The two devices include optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) to improve the quality of handheld photos and video. They also have a Night mode for shooting in low-light environments, along with enhanced editing tools that allow you to remove unwanted shadows and reflections – a first for the Galaxy A series.

For the front camera, the A34 5G sports a 13MP f/2.2 sensor, while the A54 5G sports a 32MP f/2.2 sensor.

Both devices also sport Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, with a 6.6-inch display on the A34 5G and 6.4-inch display on the A54 5G. These displays benefit from improved brightness, enabling better visibility outdoors, even under direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the A34 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and an option between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The A54 5G, meanwhile, is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, similarly paired with 8GB of RAM and an option between 128GB or 256GB of memory.

Other key features the two devices share include a 5,000mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging, IP67 certification, 5G connectivity and the promise of up to four generations of software upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy A34 5G starts at P19,990 and comes in two color options upon pre-order: Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite. An Awesome Lime color option is coming soon as an online exclusive.

The Galaxy A54 5G starts at P24,990 and comes in three color options: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet, which is exclusive online.

Pre-orders are now available via Samsung’s online stores and certified retailers, with the two devices hitting stores starting March 31. – Rappler.com