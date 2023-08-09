TechRap: Meet the heads of Samsung’s smartphone design team

Rappler visits Samsung's research and development center in South Korea to get a glimpse at how they design their Galaxy phones and mobile devices

After Unpacked 2023, where Samsung launched the Fold5 and Flip5 foldable phones, the company took Rappler and other journalists to one of their research and development centers.

Meeting the journalists at the event are the top figures leading the design of Samsung’s popular Galaxy smartphones and other mobile devices such as Hubert Lee, the head of mobile experience design, and Henry Kim, the head of design strategy.

Check out the video to get a glimpse of their design philosophies and how they work. – Rappler.com