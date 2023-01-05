NVIDIA announces $799 RTX 4070 Ti graphics card

NVIDIA is marketing the RTX 4070 Ti as a more affordable alternative to the higher-end RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards in its stable

MANILA, Philippines – NVIDIA on Wednesday, January 4, announced its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, which is set to release on January 5 from a variety of manufacturers at a $799 price point to start.

NVIDIA is marketing the RTX 4070 Ti as a more affordable alternative to the higher-end RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards in its stable, which are priced at over $1,199 and $1,599 respectively.

The RTX 4070 Ti is also targeted more towards use with 1440p monitors, rather than the 4K gaming subset of the 4080 and 4090 cards. The 4070 Ti’s 7680 CUDA Cores and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory will reportedly allow it to maintain a smooth 120 frames-per-second gaming experience.

Further, with the help of DLSS 3 – or Deep Learning Super Sampling technology – the RTX 4070 Ti can use machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate entire frames and thus allow for better framerates.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be available from graphics card providers ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC, and will also be available from gaming system integrators and PC builders worldwide. – Rappler.com