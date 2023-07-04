A TikTok account of Apollo Quiboloy banned

(1st UPDATE) After Google's June 21 termination of Quiboloy's channel on Youtube in 'compliance with applicable US sanctions laws,' TikTok follows suit on one account while Facebook and Twitter continue to host his accounts

MANILA, Philippines – A TikTok account of Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), was banned on the platform as of Wednesday, July 3.

TikTok account @pastor_acq was unavailable as of posting, with a notice on the mobile app that the account was banned. The same account is promoted in Quiboloy’s official Facebook page.

Screenshot of Apollo Quiboloy’s TikTok account via desktop as of Tuesday night, July 4, 2023.

Screenshot of Apollo Quiboloy’s Facebook post promoting his TikTok account on March 25, 2022.

Twitter user @DuterteWatchdog (DW) called the attention of the social media platform on June 24, three days after YouTube took down Quiboloy’s channel in “compliance with applicable US sanctions laws.”

DW also wrote to other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, but said they have not responded as of posting.

Rappler reached out to Facebook Philippines shortly following YouTube’s ban, regarding whether or not it also had plans to comply with US sanctions laws under US Executive Order 13818, which builds upon the US’ Global Magnitsky Act of 2016. The act provides specific sanctions to individuals for their alleged human rights violations or other offenses. Facebook has not responded.

It seems that TikTok has taken down Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's account after I have tipped them with the FBI warrant and the Global Magnitsky Act sanctions.



Tiktok was the only network that has reacted to my mails. @Twitter @Facebook @InstagramComms didn't care to answer (yet). pic.twitter.com/o0dBTyAlTI — Duterte Watchdog presents: Sic semper tyrannis (@DuterteWatchdog) July 3, 2023

Quiboloy was slapped with sanctions by the United States in December 2022 for “his connection to serious human rights abuse.”

He has also been indicted in the US for sex trafficking charges and bulk cash smuggling, among others. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued on November 10, 2021.

“I cannot imagine that you accept it, nor that it is in your interest to have such persons doing their mischief on your networks,” DW wrote in an email to TikTok.

In a message to Rappler, DW shared that TikTok sent an automated reply, advising to send a query via their feedback form. DW sent a query, and TikTok responded a few days later.

“The information reported has been forwarded to our Trust and Safety Team for further review and appropriate response,” TikTok wrote in its response.

“We strongly encourage you to ensure local authorities are contacted, or a tip is submitted to law enforcement as the first step to securing the physical and psychological safety and welfare of our users,” it added.

On Monday, July 3, DW checked Quiboloy’s TikTok account, and found that it was already unavailable.

Despite Quiboloy’s YouTube channel being taken down, his presence remains on the platform through the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and SMNI channels.

SMNI has been found to fuel disinformation and online attacks against government critics.

Rappler also reached out to TikTok Philippines, late evening of Tuesday, July 4. – Rappler.com